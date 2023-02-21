Feline Selected Protein PR Loaf In Sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats
Sizes available
24 x 145g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to support cell health.
EPA AND DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that promote a healthy skin and coat.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
SELECTED PROTEIN
The protein in the diet is provided by pea and rabbit which are appropriate for cats with certain food sensitivities.
Rabbit, water sufficient for processing, rabbit liver, pea flour, vegetable oil, glycine, pea protein, powdered cellulose, fish oil, calcium sulfate, carrageenan, carob bean gum, taurine, natural flavors, sodium tripolyphosphate, calcium carbonate, choline chloride, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], sodium carbonate, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], potassium chloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Crude Protein (min.)9.5%, Crude Fat (min.)4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.)1.7%, Moisture (max.)79.4%.
This diet contains 1007 kcal ME/kg; 146 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline SELECTED PROTEIN PR loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for growth and maintenance.