Feline Selected Protein PR Loaf In Sauce

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats

Sizes available

24 x 145g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to support cell health.

EPA AND DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that promote a healthy skin and coat.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

SELECTED PROTEIN

The protein in the diet is provided by pea and rabbit which are appropriate for cats with certain food sensitivities.