Feline Hydrolyzed Protein Treats

ROYAL CANIN® Hydrolyzed Protein Feline Treats are intended for adult cats and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET HYDROLYZED PROTEIN Feline formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program. Please consult your veterinarian.

Sizes available

1 x 220g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

SKIN HEALTH

Supports the health of cats with food sensitivities.

S/O INDEX

Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION