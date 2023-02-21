Feline Hydrolyzed Protein Treats
Other food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Hydrolyzed Protein Feline Treats are intended for adult cats and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET HYDROLYZED PROTEIN Feline formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program. Please consult your veterinarian.
Sizes available
1 x 220g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
SKIN HEALTH
Supports the health of cats with food sensitivities.
S/O INDEX
Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Brewers rice, hydrolyzed soy protein, chicken fat, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, calcium sulfate, fish oil, potassium chloride, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, DL-methionine, sodium pyrophosphate, sodium silico aluminate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, taurine, calcium carbonate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.) 23.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.7%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%.
This diet contains 3930 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 1.6 kilocalories ME per treat on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Hydrolyzed Protein Feline Treats are intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only.
To be used as recommended by your veterinarian.