Feline Urinary SO® + Calm
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Sizes available
3kg
8kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urinary tract health
Formulated to increase the urine volume and help in the management of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals through the use of Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology.
Calming support
Contains hydrolyzed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage cats exhibiting fearful behaviors in stressful environments and social situations.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 32.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 6.8%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Tryptophan (min.) 0.31%, Calcium (max.) 1.4%, Phosphorus (max.) 1.3%, Magnesium (max.) 0.08%.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 3350 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 322 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, brewers rice, wheat, corn, pea fiber, natural flavors, dried chicory root, wheat gluten, fish oil, chicken fat, salt, calcium sulfate, sodium bisulfate, potassium chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, DL-methionine, vegetable oil, psyllium seed husk, monocalcium phosphate, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, L-tryptophan, dried hydrolyzed casein, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.