Feline URINARY SO + CALM thin slices in gravy
Wet food for Cat
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
URINARY TRACT HEALTH
Formulated to increase the urine volume and help in the management of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals through the use of Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology.
HYDRATION SUPPORT
This diet encourages cat’s natural drinking behavior, promoting urine dilution thus limiting urine saturation.
MODERATE CALORIE
Moderate calorie content, 3.7% less than Feline Urinary SO thin slices in gravy, to help maintain ideal weight.
CALMING SUPPORT
This diet contains hydrolyzed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage cats exhibiting fearful behaviors in stressful environments and social situations.
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, chicken liver, salmon meal, corn flour, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, modified corn starch, wheat gluten, fish oil, calcium sulfate, salt, sodium bisulfate, taurine, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, carob bean gum, natural flavors, choline chloride, sodium aluminosilicate, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], dried hydrolyzed casein, glycine, L-carnitine, sodium carbonate, L-tryptophan, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].
Crude Protein (min.)6.0%, Crude Fat (min.)1.8%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.1%, Moisture (max.)83.5%, Tryptophan (min.)0.08%, Calcium (max.)0.29%, Phosphorus (max.)0.23%, Sodium (max.)0.34%, Magnesium (max.)0.01%.
This diet contains 736 kcal ME/kg; 63 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline URINARY SO + CALM thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.