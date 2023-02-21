Feline URINARY SO + CALM thin slices in gravy

Wet food for Cat

Sizes available

1 x 85g

24 x 85g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

URINARY TRACT HEALTH

Formulated to increase the urine volume and help in the management of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals through the use of Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology.

HYDRATION SUPPORT

This diet encourages cat’s natural drinking behavior, promoting urine dilution thus limiting urine saturation.

MODERATE CALORIE

Moderate calorie content, 3.7% less than Feline Urinary SO thin slices in gravy, to help maintain ideal weight.

CALMING SUPPORT

This diet contains hydrolyzed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage cats exhibiting fearful behaviors in stressful environments and social situations.