Feline Urinary SO® + Satiety + Calm loaf in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 145g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urinary Tract Health
This diet helps to dissolve pure struvite uroliths and helps prevent struvite and calcium oxalate crystals from forming.
Weight Management
Formulated to support safe weight loss, control begging and help limit weight regain.
Calming Support
Stress is a key factor in more than 50% of urinary conditions. This diet contains nutrients shown to have a calming effect on cats to support overall health & wellbeing.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Guaranteed analysis : Crude Protein (min.) 6.2%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.2%, Moisture (max.) 86.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 54 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 7 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie Content : This diet contains 605 kcal ME/kg; 100 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken liver, pork by-products, pork liver, brewers rice flour, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, calcium carbonate, calcium sulfate, guar gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, carob bean gum, carrageenan, potassium chloride, fish oil, natural flavors, salt, taurine, DL-methionine, citric acid, L-carnitine, dried hydrolyzed casein, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, calcium iodate, sodium selenite], chondroitin sulfate.