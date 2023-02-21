Feline Urinary SO® Aging 7+ + Calm

Dry food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats.

Sizes available

3kg

8kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Urinary tract health

Effective struvite stone dissolution & specifically formulated for up to 90% of urinary stones.

Aging support

Support vitality and cognition in cats with an exclusive blend of nutrients & antioxidants.Formulated to help support kidney health.

Calming support

Stress is a key factor in more than 50% of urinary conditions. This diet contains nutrients shown to have a calming effect on cats to support overall health & wellbeing.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

