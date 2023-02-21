Feline Urinary SO® Aging 7+ + Calm
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Sizes available
3kg
8kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urinary tract health
Effective struvite stone dissolution & specifically formulated for up to 90% of urinary stones.
Aging support
Support vitality and cognition in cats with an exclusive blend of nutrients & antioxidants.Formulated to help support kidney health.
Calming support
Stress is a key factor in more than 50% of urinary conditions. This diet contains nutrients shown to have a calming effect on cats to support overall health & wellbeing.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 30.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.8%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Tryptophan (min.) 0.31%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.14%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.08%, Calcium (max.) 0.81%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.87%, Sodium (max.) 0.53%, Magnesium (max.) 0.1%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Lutein* (min.) 5 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 3466 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 308 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Ingredients: Corn, brewers rice, wheat gluten, chicken by-product meal, natural flavors, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, wheat, powdered cellulose, dried chicory root, potassium chloride, egg product, fish oil, calcium sulfate, dried tomato pomace, sodium pyrophosphate, DL-methionine, vegetable oil, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, salt, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-tryptophan, L-lysine, dried hydrolyzed casein, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, lecithin, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.