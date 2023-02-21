Feline Urinary SO® Aging 7+ + Calm loaf in sauce
Wet food for Cat
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
BENEFITS
URINARY TRACT HEALTH
Effective struvite stone dissolution & specifically formulated for up to 90% of urinary stones.
HYDRATION SUPPORT
This diet encourages cat’s natural drinking behavior, promoting urine dilution thus limiting urine saturation.
HEALTHY AGING
Formulated with an exclusive blend of nutrients to support cats throughout the aging process and help maintain renal and heart health.
CALMING SUPPORT
This diet contains hydrolyzed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage cats exhibiting fearful behaviors in stressful environments and social situations.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, chicken liver, wheat flour, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, fish oil, lecithin, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, carob bean gum, carrageenan, natural flavors, dried tomato pomace, taurine, sodium tripolyphosphate, guar gum, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], glycine, dried hydrolyzed casein, sodium carbonate, glucosamine hydrochloride, choline chloride, L-tryptophan, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene, chondroitin sulfate.
Crude Protein (min.)7.4%, Crude Fat (min.)2.4%, Crude Fiber (max.)2.7%, Moisture (max.)82.3%, Tryptophan (min.)0.09%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.11%, Calcium (max.)0.17%, Phosphorus (max.)0.17%, Potassium (max.)0.46%, Sodium (max.)0.12%, Magnesium (max.)0.02%, Vitamin E (min.)74 IU/kg, Beta-carotene* (min.)0.88 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.)160 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.)17 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 829 kcal ME/kg; 120 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline URINARY SO AGING 7+ + CALM loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.