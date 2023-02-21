Feline Urinary SO® Aging 7+ + Calm loaf in sauce

Feline Urinary SO® Aging 7+ + Calm loaf in sauce

Wet food for Cat

Sizes available

145g x 1

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a vet
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

URINARY TRACT HEALTH

Effective struvite stone dissolution & specifically formulated for up to 90% of urinary stones.

HYDRATION SUPPORT

This diet encourages cat’s natural drinking behavior, promoting urine dilution thus limiting urine saturation.

HEALTHY AGING

Formulated with an exclusive blend of nutrients to support cats throughout the aging process and help maintain renal and heart health.

CALMING SUPPORT

This diet contains hydrolyzed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage cats exhibiting fearful behaviors in stressful environments and social situations.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION