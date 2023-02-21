Feline Urinary SO® Aging 7+ + Calm loaf in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 145g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urinary Tract Health
This diet helps to dissolve pure struvite uroliths and helps prevent struvite and calcium oxalate crystals from forming.
Aging support
Support vitality and cognition in cats with an exclusive blend of nutrients & antioxidants.Formulated to help support kidney health.
Calming Support
Stress can be a key factor in many lower urinary tract conditions. This diet contains nutrients shown to have a calming effect on cats to support overall health & wellbeing.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 8.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.7%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.1%, Moisture (max.) 82.5%.
Calorie content: This diet contains 802 kcal ME/kg; 116 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, pork liver, chicken liver, wheat flour, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, fish oil, lecithin, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, carob bean gum, carrageenan, natural flavors, tomato pomace, taurine, guar gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-tryptophan, dried hydrolyzed casein, trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene.