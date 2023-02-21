Feline Urinary SO® Aging 7+ + Calm loaf in sauce

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats.

Sizes available

1 x 145g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Urinary Tract Health

This diet helps to dissolve pure struvite uroliths and helps prevent struvite and calcium oxalate crystals from forming.

Aging support

Support vitality and cognition in cats with an exclusive blend of nutrients & antioxidants.Formulated to help support kidney health.

Calming Support

Stress can be a key factor in many lower urinary tract conditions. This diet contains nutrients shown to have a calming effect on cats to support overall health & wellbeing.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

