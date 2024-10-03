stay curious

Level up daily care with tailored nutrition
Urinary support
Urinary issues can be affected by diet, stress and lifestyle.
- Scoop litter boxes daily.
- Make sure you have one litter box per cat plus one extra.
- Provide multiple fresh water sources, like an automatic water dispenser.
Healthy digestion
Soft, smelly stool can be a sign of poor digestive health.
- Use a puzzle feeder to help slow down eating.
- Avoid human foods and excessive training.
- Feed a diet that helps support your cat’s digestive health.
Balanced weight
Too much weight could lead to other problems later, like diabetes and lower urinary tract diseases.
- Avoid human foods, which often contain more calories than we realize.
- Watch your cat’s portions. Check the food label carefully to be precise.
- Make time for playtime to keep your cat stimulated and active.
1.Palatability
Designed with an optimal balance of proteins, fats and carbohydrates to support long-term palatability.
2.Hydration
Wet formulas help support healthy hydration in cats that naturally have a low thirst drive.
3.Weight Management
Routinely feeding a balanced wet food with complimentary dry nutrition can help support a healthy weight.
Learn Your Cat's Language
Many people assume that cats communicate via meowing, purring, or hissing.
1
2
3
4
1.Ear Position
Cats have very sensitive hearing to be able to hunt small rodents. But their ears are also used for communication. Cats can swivel their ears and point them in the direction of things they are interested in or relax them in a slightly backwards direction if they are calm. Pulling their ears downwards, straight to the side, or flat back against their heads all suggest fear, aggression or defensiveness.
2.Scratching
Did you know that cats aren’t just sharpening their claws when they scratch? They are also releasing pheromones into the environment. These chemical signals help cats communicate territory and mark safe areas. Providing your cat with opportunities for scratching is important not only for the health of their claws, but also to help them feel safe and confident in their home.
3. Vocalizations
Cats don’t just meow. They make a variety of different sounds, and each can mean different things. Purring has long been a sign of a relaxed and contented cat. However, in certain situations, cats can also purr when they are anxious or nervous. Cats hiss, spit, growl or shriek when they are fearful, in pain or showing aggression. Of course, cats also meow! Meowing is generally done in greeting, as an invitation to interact.
4.Tails Talk
A tail held out and behind suggests a cat is relaxed and friendly. A tail held up with a slight curl can indicate an outgoing and alert cat. However, when a tail is held downward, either with a fast flick or between the legs, the cat is agitated or fearful.
