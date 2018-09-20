Introducing a newcomer to established pets can be tricky. Although they will decide their own hierarchy, you should not allow them to be aggressive to each other. Take your time, and be patient, because this is the stage when the ground rules are laid down for your future lives together.

Getting to know their new surroundings, the members of their new family and any other animals, is a very important step in a kitten’s life and will determine how well they settle into their new home. It needs to be a stress-free process as their healthy growth and wellbeing depend on this early care and attention.

Introductions to other animals should always be supervised, as if not done properly confusion and confrontations over shared resources and space can arise. Before introduction occurs it's recommended to arrange a visit to the vet. This will allow you to be sure that your new kitten is not a carrier of anything contagious that could be passed on to other pets.

While there are specific things that you can do to facilitate the introduction of a new kitten to both cats and dogs, there are also some general things to be aware of, in order to support both existing pets and your new arrival:

Keep your new kitten apart from other pets in the early days so it can get to know its new environment gradually.

Isolate the kitten in one room after another, so that it may gradually explore the house and not feel the urge to hide under the furniture.

Keep giving your current pet(s) plenty of attention, and for the first few days, maintain the privileges of the long-standing pet (whether dog or cat).

Comfort existing pets when in their own territory.

Reassure your new cat in their own space (a quiet room),

In the rooms not used by the kitten, rub the lower part of the walls with a cloth that you had previously used to wipe the face and mouth of the kitten, thereby allowing your long-standing pet to become used to his odour.

Introducing your kitten to existing dogs

If your dog already knows and likes cats this process will be much easier, however a dog that is properly socialised will readily accept a new cat. Some older dogs may be less tolerant, but can still learn to live with a cat. Initial introductions should be made with the dog on a lead and the cat unrestrained. Controlled and repeated introductions will allow your dog and new cat to find a way to live calmly together.

You can help things go more smoothly by: