Head hair is a distinctive feature of Affenpinschers, forming bushy, bristly eyebrows, a ring around the eyes, an imposing beard, a top knot and side whiskers. It should be as hard and straggly as possible. These are essential to the monkey-like expression that gives the breed its name in German, where Affen means ape.

Combining a charming, cheeky personality and bold nature with quick-thinking and intelligence, the Affenpinscher makes an excellent family pet.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)