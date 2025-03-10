Known for their boundless energy, Boxers are friendly and loving with enthusiasm for just about everything around them. There’s just so much to be excited about in life—or at least that’s their excuse, and they’re sticking to it.



They are also a very gentle, affectionate breed that form strong bonds with their famillies. Boxers are normally very careful and respectful to those around them. However, since they can sometimes be a little more boisterous than they intend, it’s best to keep very small children away—just in case—but otherwise, they are known for being a very trustworthy dog.



Protective and loyal as a breed, Boxers will bark fearlessly at anything they perceive to be a threat to their family, even if they are more likely to lick a stranger than anything else. Nonetheless, they make good watchdogs.



In terms of appearance, Boxers have a short, sleek coat, a distinctive blunt muzzle, and intelligent, dark-brown eyes. Their coloring can range from a dappled brindle to a rich red to pure white, giving each dog a distinct look. With their muscular, athletic build, they also have graceful, powerful movement.



It’s important to note that Boxers need at least two hours of exercise a day. They will also benefit from some training classes early on in their lives. As long as they have those two things, along with plenty of love from their owners, Boxers will not be afraid to show their affection. It’s no wonder they are regarded as one of the most perfect family pets.