Let's talk Boxers
Boxers are known for having a playful and friendly nature as well as their bouncy exuberance. Boxers also make loyal and devoted companions who develop deep attachments to their owners.
Official name: Boxer
Other names: German Boxer, Deutscher Boxer, American Boxer
Origins: Germany
Drooling tendencies3 out of 5
Grooming needs1 out of 5
Shedding Level4 out of 5
Barking tendencies3 out of 5
Energy level4 out of 5
Compatibility with other pets3 out of 5
Warm weather?1 out of 5
Cold weather?2 out of 5
Suited to apartment living3 out of 5
Can stay alone1 out of 5
Family pet4 out of 5
|Male
|Female
|Height
|Height
|59 - 64 cm
|55 - 60 cm
|Weight
|Weight
|30 - 31 kg
|26 - 25 kg
|Life Stage
|Puppy
|Adult
|2 to 15 months
|15 months to 5 years
|Mature
|Senior
|5 to 8 years
|8 to 18 years
Get to know the Boxer
All you need to know about the breed
They are also a very gentle, affectionate breed that form strong bonds with their famillies. Boxers are normally very careful and respectful to those around them. However, since they can sometimes be a little more boisterous than they intend, it’s best to keep very small children away—just in case—but otherwise, they are known for being a very trustworthy dog.
Protective and loyal as a breed, Boxers will bark fearlessly at anything they perceive to be a threat to their family, even if they are more likely to lick a stranger than anything else. Nonetheless, they make good watchdogs.
In terms of appearance, Boxers have a short, sleek coat, a distinctive blunt muzzle, and intelligent, dark-brown eyes. Their coloring can range from a dappled brindle to a rich red to pure white, giving each dog a distinct look. With their muscular, athletic build, they also have graceful, powerful movement.
It’s important to note that Boxers need at least two hours of exercise a day. They will also benefit from some training classes early on in their lives. As long as they have those two things, along with plenty of love from their owners, Boxers will not be afraid to show their affection. It’s no wonder they are regarded as one of the most perfect family pets.
Facts about Boxers
1. An extended puppyhood
Boxers have one of the longest puppyhoods out of any breed. It can take them around 15 months to be classed as an adult and around 3 years to fully mature.
2. Two of a kind
There are actually two kinds of Boxers, the standard boxer and an American variant that has slightly different characteristics.
History of the breed
Descending from the old fighting dogs of Tibet—going back to their very distant roots—the Boxer dog of today hails from Western Europe. Their story begins in 19th-century Germany, with the Bullenbeisser (""bull biter"") dog. Bullenbeissers were used by the German aristocracy to hunt prey, tackling everything from deer and boars to bears.
As traditional hunts fell out of favor the future of the Bullenbeisser looked uncertain. In the late 1800s everything changed when they were crossed with a smaller, mastiff-type breed from Britain, introducing the arrival of the modern Boxer.
Back in Germany, Boxers were among the first breeds used by the police and were also enlisted by the military during both World Wars. Today, despite their tough-guy origins, the Boxer dog is regarded as one of the friendliest breeds around.
In 1904, the breed was registered with the American Kennel Club and quickly became one of the most popular dogs in the country and frequently appear on lists of the ""top 10 breeds"" to this day.
From head to tail
Physical characteristics of Boxers
1.Body
2.Head
3.Fur
4.Behavior
5.Tail
Things to look out for
From specific breed traits to a general health overview, here are some interesting facts about your Boxer.
Prone to breathing issues
Boxers are a part of the bracycephalic breeds, meaning they are prone to health issues due to having a flat face, wide skull and short nose. In particular, occasional breathing problems can occur if they get too excited (not unusual for Boxers, let’s face it) or over-heated in hot weather. In severe cases, this can result in fainting. The best advice is to choose a responsible breeder, who will be trying to develop a healthier Boxer dog and seek advice from your vet before deciding on your Boxer.
Check them regularly for bumps and lumps
Another potential health problem for Boxers is their susceptibility to cancer. The good news is that early detection can make a big difference. Keep an eye out for any changes in your Boxer, such as breathing problems (a sign of lung cancer) or limping (a symptom of bone cancer). Additionally, white Boxers, as well as those with white markings, can be prone to skin cancer, so take precautions to minimize sun exposure. It’s also a good idea to discuss regular examinations with your vet.
Susceptible to heart disease
They are prone to a disease of the ventricles called 'Boxer Cardiomyopathy'. It was given this name as it is more common in Boxers than any other breed.
Tailored Nutrition for Boxers
When choosing food for a Boxer, there are many factors to consider: their age, lifestyle, activity level, physiological condition, and health including potential sickness or sensitivities. Food provides energy to support their vital functions. A complete nutritional formula should have a balance of nutrients to avoid any deficiencies or excess in their diet. Also, clean and fresh water should be available at all times to support good health. In hot weather conditions make sure you are letting your dog have plenty of breaks and always have water on hand so they can stay hydrated. The following recommendations are for healthy animals. If your dog has health problems, please consult your veterinarian who will recommend an exclusively veterinary diet.
Immune System Support
As puppies grow, they will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. The formula helps support your puppy’s natural defenses via complex antioxidants including vitamin E.
Muscle Development
Made with precise protein content and L-carnitine to help support muscle development.
Digestive Health
Contains high quality protein and prebiotics to support digestive healthand a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality.
The main nutritional goals for adult Boxers are:
Ideal Maintaining Muscle
Boxers have a low fat body mass and powerful muscles. The formula (enriched with L-carnitine) helps maintain muscle mass with a precise protein content (24% min).
Antioxidant Complex
The formula contains an antioxidant complex to support cellular health.
Healthy Cardiac Function
Boxer breed dogs are known to be prone to cardiac sensitivity. The formula contains specific nutrients (taurine, EPA and DHA) to help support healthy cardiac function.
Exclusive Kibble
With a short muzzle, Boxers are a good example of a brachycephalic breed. The kibble is designed with an exclusive shape and size to make it easy for the Boxer to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
After 5 years old, Boxers will start showing the first signs of aging. A formula enriched with antioxidants will help maintain their vitality, and specific nutrients, such as chondroitin and glucosamine, will support healthy bones and joints. Aging also brings changes in digestive capacity and specific nutritional needs, so food for older Boxers should have the following characteristics:
Healthy Aging Support
Higher vitamin C and E content to help support cellular health as large breeds age.
Bone and Joint Support
This formula helps to support large breed dogs’ healthy bones and joints, that can be placed under stress by fluctuations in body weight.
Healthy Transit
Specific fiber alongside selected proteins support digestibility and stool quality.
Caring for your Boxer
Boxers have limitless amounts of enrgy so they need at least two hours of physical activity a day. This can be spread out between regular walks, playing in the yard, or a run in the park. However, it's important to note that Boxers don’t do well in hot weather. As a brachycephalic breed, they can sometimes struggle with their breathing. Additionally, remember to wait at least an hour after feeding before exercising your Boxer.
Boxers usually require minimal grooming. However, since they tend to shed year-round and their short, prickly hair can stick to carpets and upholstery, a daily grooming or stroking with a glove will help reduce the need for vacuuming. Also, they only need a bath occasionally—though be prepared for a bit of drooling. Also, like most breeds, Boxers' teeth should be brushed regularly—daily if possible—and they will need professional dental cleaning from time to time. Nails should be clipped as needed, and their ears should be checked weekly.
Given the Boxer’s naturally boisterous nature and tendency to jump up, early training is a good idea. Puppy classes are a helpful part of the socialization process—especially since male Boxers, in particular, may look to assert dominance over other dogs. Training can improve their tolerance towards other canines. Boxers are intelligent and are eager learn quickly and respond well to gentle encouragement. They also benefit from continued mental stimulation, as boredom can lead to destructive behaviors like chewing. Therefore, they don’t handle being left alone very well. Additionally, Boxers make for great therapy dogs.
7/7
Frequently Asked Questions about Boxers
Yes. Even though they are gentle and loving souls, Boxers are still very protective of their owner and are very vocal.
Boxers are actually highly intelligent dogs that will benefit from plenty of mental stimulation. They also enjoy human company and thrive under the spotlight of attention. The more time and energy you invest in them, the more you will get back.
