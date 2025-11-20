All you need to know about the breed

Always ready with a wag of their long, swishy tails, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are known for their loving and gentle temperament. As one of the smaller breeds of spaniel, they adapt well to most domestic settings and quickly become integral members of the family. Once trained, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are usually great with small children and other animals as well.

Long admired for their soft, silky coat, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel comes in four distinct colour patterns - chestnut, white, black, tan and red. Most all Cavalier King Charles Spaniels share in common are their feathered tail, long floppy ears, and large, expressive brown eyes.

They are also lively and adaptable to new experiences. But don’t be fooled! While they are content curled up on the sofa with their humans when it’s time to go out on a walk (with a long leash, especially when near a road!), the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is an excellent all-around companion.