Let's talk Cavalier King Charles Spaniels
While they may be small in size, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are curious about everything around them and can be surprisingly sporty (they are a spaniel, after all). At the same time, they are very affectionate and form strong bonds with their human owners. Famed for their silky coats, droopy ears, and expressive eyes, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has become a popular breed for pet owners.Official name: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Other name: Cavie, English Toy Spaniel
Origins: Great Britain
Drooling tendencies2 out of 5
Grooming needs1 out of 5
Shedding Level3 out of 5
Barking tendencies3 out of 5
Energy level4 out of 5
Compatibility with other pets3 out of 5
Warm weather?3 out of 5
Cold weather?2 out of 5
Suited to apartment living2 out of 5
Can be left alone4 out of 5
Family pet3 out of 5
|Male
|Female
|Height
|Height
|30 - 33 cm
|30 - 33 cm
|Weight
|Weight
|6 - 8 kg
|5 - 8 kg
|Life Stages
|Puppy
|Adult
|2 to 10 months
|10 months to 8 years
|Mature
|Senior
|8 to 12 years
|12 to 20 years
|Baby
|Birth to 2 months
Get to know the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
All you need to know about the breed
Always ready with a wag of their long, swishy tails, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are known for their loving and gentle temperament. As one of the smaller breeds of spaniel, they adapt well to most domestic settings and quickly become integral members of the family. Once trained, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are usually great with small children and other animals as well.
Long admired for their soft, silky coat, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel comes in four distinct colour patterns - chestnut, white, black, tan and red. Most all Cavalier King Charles Spaniels share in common are their feathered tail, long floppy ears, and large, expressive brown eyes.
They are also lively and adaptable to new experiences. But don’t be fooled! While they are content curled up on the sofa with their humans when it’s time to go out on a walk (with a long leash, especially when near a road!), the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is an excellent all-around companion.
Two facts about Cavalier King Charles Spaniels
1. A right royal history
The regal origins of the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel have not been forgotten down the centuries. As well as the ‘King Charles’ part of the name, the ‘Cavalier’ precursor stems from the term used for Royalist supporters of Charles I during the English Civil War.
2. In the frame
There are many fans of the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, most notably, Hollywood star Lauren Bacall. Rumour has it that the actress was so devoted to her own Cavalier King Charles Spaniel that she had a portrait of her beloved dog hung in her home.
History of the breed
The King Charles breed remained popular into the early 19th century, especially with the Marlborough family at Blenheim Palace, who bred their own line of red-and-white spaniels. However, during Victorian times, dog fanciers began crossing them with similar Asian breeds, resulted in mixed breeds that would have different physical characteristics like a more dome-shaped skull and a flatter face.
Despite these changes, the original toy spaniel breed still appeared in many old family portraits from that era. In the 1920s, a wealthy American named Roswell Eldridge offered a cash prize to any British breeders who could produce spaniels of the ‘Old World type’. This challenge had the desired effect, leading to the development of the breed now known as the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.
The breed was formally recognized by the British Kennel Club in 1945 and was accepted in America as recently as 1996. Today, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are beloved by many on both sides of the Atlantic.
From head to tail
Physical characteristics of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels
1.Coat
2.Colouring
3.Head
4.Face
5.Body
Things to look out for
From specific breed traits to a general health overview, here are some interesting facts about your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Susceptible to respiratory issues
The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is often healthy into old age. However, it's important to note that they belong to the brachycephalic family, meaning they have a flat face and short nose due to the shape of their skull. These features can lead to potential health issues, such as breathing problems. For this reason, as with all brachycephalic breeds, it’s advisable to choose a dog with well-balanced physical features. So prior to choosing your Spaniel, it is important to consider buying from a responsible breeder and seeking initial advice from your veterinarian.
Prone to eye problems
Another thing to be aware of with the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is their face shape makes them prone to eye issues. Some of these conditions are hereditary, such as microphthalmos (an abnormally small eye); others are congenital, like keratoconjunctivitis sicca (a reduction in tear production); and some are acquired, such as cataracts (which can develop due to old age or diabetes).
However, there’s no need to panic, as many of these conditions can be treated successfully. Early detection is crucial, so monitor any changes in your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel’s eyes and schedule regular check-ups with your veterinarian.
Keep on top of dental hygiene
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel are prone to dental issues, most commonly gingivitis (inflammation of the gums). This inflammation of the gums, caused by plaque, can lead to gum recession and periodontal disease. Periodontal disease occurs when minerals (calcium) in the saliva deposit on the plaque and form tartar. This allows bacteria to thrive and cause further inflammation. We won't dwell on the bad breath associated with this condition.
Daily brushing is the best way to remove plaque, so be sure to maintain this routine. Regular dental check-ups will also help keep their mouth healthy. Additionally, a good diet can make a significant difference. For example, special dental kibbles have a specific shape and size and a mechanical cleaning action.
Tailored nutrition for Cavalier King Charles Spaniels
There are many factors to consider when choosing food for a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel such as: their age, lifestyle, activity level, physiological condition, and health, including potential illnesses or sensitivities. Food provides the energy needed for a dog's vital functions, and a complete nutritional formula should offer a balanced mix of nutrients to prevent deficiencies or excesses, both of which could cause your dog health problems.
Immune System Support
As puppies grow, they will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy's immune system develops gradually. Cavalier King Charles Puppy helps support your puppy's natural defences with an exclusive complex of antioxidants, including Vitamin E.
Cardiac Tone
Cavalier King Charles Puppy contains the nutrients necessary to support optimal cardiac health with EPA & DHA, taurine, L-carnitine, antioxidants and a precisely balanced mineral content.
Digestive Health
Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora to contribute to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive Kibble
The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has a slightly tapered muzzle with teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The size, shape and texture of the kibble is designed to be easy for Cavalier King Charles Spaniels to pick up and chew.
The main nutritional goals for adult Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are:
Cardiac Health
Cavalier King Charles Adult Contains the nutrients necessary to help support optimal cardiac health with EPA & DHA, taurine, L-carnitine, antioxidants and a precisely balanced mineral content.
Ideal weight
Excess weight gain can affect the overall health of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. This formula helps maintain an ideal weight for the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.
Coat Health
Nutrition plays an important part in maintaining the quality of the skin and coat. Cavalier King Charles Adult contains nutrients, including EPA & DHA, to help support a healthy skin and coat.
Exclusive Kibble
The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has a slightly tapered muzzle with teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The size, shape and texture of the kibble is designed to be easy for Cavalier King Charles Spaniels to pick up and chew.
After 8 years old, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels start facing the first signs of aging. A formula enriched with antioxidants will help maintain their vitality. Aging is also accompanied by the modification of digestive capacities and particular nutritional requirements, so food for older Cavalier King Charles Spaniels should have the following characteristics:
Ideal Weight
Helps maintain ideal weight by meeting a small dog's specific energy needs.
Vitality Support
Supports heart, kidney and brain health in first stage of aging.
Strong Bones
Helps maintain strong bones with precise blend of calcium and phosphorus.
Caring for your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Cavalier King Charles Spaniels require a reasonable amount of daily exercise - ideally up to an hour in total. They’ll always appreciate a nice long walk with their owners, but other activities can include games and training. Since Cavalier King Charles Spaniels can be prone to weight gain as they age, it’s crucial that they get their daily physical activity, as it also helps keep them mentally stimulated.
A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel's coat is actually quite deceptive-in a good way! Silky, smooth, and moderately long, it's often assumed to be high maintenance. However, it doesn't requires much grooming maintenance as they should be fine with a weekly brushing and the occasional bath. However, keep an eye out of any matting in between and be prepared for a little more brushing during shedding times. Additionally, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel will need their nails trimmed as often as necessary, and their long, droopy ears should be checked weekly for any signs of infection. Since they can be prone to dental issues, teeth brushing at home is essential, and regular check-ups are recommended.
Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are naturally intelligent and fast learners making the process smooth for both dog and owner. eager to please, they respond well to praise-and especially to food treats. If you choose to reward them with treats, it's best to use kibble from their daily allocation rather than unhealthy snacks. Beyond puppy training, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels also tend to excel in obedience, rally and agility classes. Their gentle and affectionate personalities, along with their lack of significant behavior problems, make them excellent therapy dogs as well.
7/7
All about Cavalier King Charles Spaniels
The King Charles Spaniel and the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel are two distinct breeds. There are two ways that you can tell the difference between the two. The King Charles is slightly smaller than the Cavalier, and they also have a smaller muzzle and different shaped head.
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has a relatively calm temperament. However, they can be more vocal when left alone or away from their owner as they form a strong bond with their human, meaning they are susceptible to separation anxiety.
