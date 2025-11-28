All you need to know about the breed

The Chihuahua is the ideal companion dog. Loyalty is a given for this breed that likes to cozy up but is always on alert where their owner is concerned. Barking at strangers may happen with the Chihuahua but it’s hardly cause for concern. They’ll soon be diverted by another nonstop activity. Playtime is anytime for a Chihuahua!





The breed never grows past 3 kilograms so they can be taken pretty much anywhere.





We’re often advised to take care of children when there are dogs around, in case they are harmed accidentally. But because this breed is so small, children are the ones who could actually harm the Chihuahua without meaning to. They can be fragile so keep a watchful eye. Indoor play is ideal as are small dog parks. Mental stimulation is great for the Chihuahua breed, and games are an ideal pastime, too.





Far from being a hulking security dog, Chihuahuas can be just as protective of their flock. They tend to be reserved with strangers, but this wariness falls away once a new relationship is formed.