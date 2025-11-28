Let's talk Chihuahuas
Petite but mighty, Chihuahuas are the tiniest of breeds yet they possess a big heart. Instantly identifiable by their apple-shaped head and doe-eyes, their devoted stare conveys the enormous warmth found within. Chihuahuas are fiercely loyal, great for city or country homes, and with proper care, live very long healthy lives—often two decades or more. The breed also comes in a long-coat version.
Official name: Chihuahua
Other names: Chiwawa, Chi
Origins: Mexico
Drooling tendencies1 out of 5
Grooming needs2 out of 5
Shedding Level2 out of 5
Barking tendencies3 out of 5
Energy level3 out of 5
Compatibility with other pets3 out of 5
Warm weather?3 out of 5
Cold weather?1 out of 5
Suited to apartment living5 out of 5
Can be left alone2 out of 5
Family pet4 out of 5
|Male
|Female
|Height
|Height
|13 - 23 cm
|13 - 20 cm
|Weight
|Weight
|1 - 3 kg
|1 - 3 kg
|Life Stages
|Puppy
|Adult
|2 to 8 months
|8 months to 8 years
|Mature
|Senior
|8 to 12 years
|From 12 years
|Baby
|Birth to 2 months
Get to know Chihuahuas
All you need to know about the breed
The Chihuahua is the ideal companion dog. Loyalty is a given for this breed that likes to cozy up but is always on alert where their owner is concerned. Barking at strangers may happen with the Chihuahua but it’s hardly cause for concern. They’ll soon be diverted by another nonstop activity. Playtime is anytime for a Chihuahua!
The breed never grows past 3 kilograms so they can be taken pretty much anywhere.
We’re often advised to take care of children when there are dogs around, in case they are harmed accidentally. But because this breed is so small, children are the ones who could actually harm the Chihuahua without meaning to. They can be fragile so keep a watchful eye. Indoor play is ideal as are small dog parks. Mental stimulation is great for the Chihuahua breed, and games are an ideal pastime, too.
Far from being a hulking security dog, Chihuahuas can be just as protective of their flock. They tend to be reserved with strangers, but this wariness falls away once a new relationship is formed.
Two facts about Chihuahuas
1. Treat them, don't spoil them
Believe it or not, Chihuahuas can gain weight easily. With a tiny body, one too many snacks can quickly add up. Use a handful of kibble as a treat, taken from their daily meal allocation.
2. So small in a big world
The Chihuahua personality is a bold one for sure: Not to be dismissed, they’ve been known to challenge dogs many times their size. Teaching your new dog how to get along with others will be key to proper socialization as they grow.
History of the breed
Many wonder where the diminutive Chihuahua comes from. The dog hails from 12th-Century Mexico during the time the Aztecs conquered the Toltec civilization, and the Techichi dog, a denser ancestor of the Chihuahua breed. The Techichi was lighter and more agile than the current Chihuahua size, if that’s even possible for such a petite breed of dog.
Throughout the centuries, the Chihuahua persevered, eventually gaining huge popularity in the U.S. in the mid-1800s when Americans discovered them in their area of origin, Chihuahua, the Mexican state that borders Texas. The Techichi was then renamed and the Chihuahua breed flourished north of the border.
Chihuahuas can be clannish, tending to stick with their own kind. Not bred for a particular job, Chihuahuas function best as family dogs and of course make superb traveling partners. And for that, they’re just the right size: The Chihuahua dog breed is considered the smallest in the world, maxing out at 3kg.
From head to tail
Physical characteristics of Chihuahuas
1.Ears
2.Head
3.Body
4.Fur
5.Tail
Things to look out for
From specific breed traits to a general health overview, here are some interesting facts about your Chihuahua
This is one dogged dog
The headstrong Chihuahua temperament and willful determination is surprising, given their compact size. But small can still mean mighty when it comes to getting their way. The Chihuahua is smart and will outsmart you if you let him! The solution: Early education of your puppy to make sure they know who is in charge. Training your Chihuahua well can offset any tenacious streak they may have and instill good behaviour all around.
Too much exercise wears them out
The Chihuahua breed is a high-energy one for sure, but this doesn't mean your Chihuahua needs to take super long walks or play endlessly. A small body means that less is more. Indoor activity or a run in the park on a daily basis suits the Chihuahua dog, and they’ll get more mileage out of shorter strolls in the end. And as with all smaller dogs, if they get too tired, you can just pick them up and put them in a carrier the rest of the way home!
Chihuahuas can have a few health issues
Small dog breeds can be prone to hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar. It’s easy to think Chihuahuas’ little bodies don’t need a lot to go on, but too-long a stretch between meals and your dog may have a serious dip in energy. Stick to regular meals and follow feeding guidelines. The breed can have cardiac concerns such as narrow heart valves or aortic valve disease, eye disease, and patellar luxation (loose kneecaps). Regular vet checkups can stem any problems before they start. They are also known as a brachycephalic breed, characterized by a flattened snout and nostrils. Breathing difficulties - especially in too-hot or too-cold weather - can be common. Many dogs that have brachycephalic airway obstruction syndrome can also show signs of gastrointestinal distress. Take extra care to have your Chihuahua fully examined by a veterinarian regularly.
Tailored nutrition for Chihuahuas
When choosing food for a Chihuahua, there are many factors to consider: their age, lifestyle, activity level, physiological condition, and health including potential sickness or sensitivities. Food provides energy to cover a dog’s vital functions, and a complete nutritional formula should contain an adjusted balance of nutrients to avoid any deficiency or excess in their diet, both of which could have adverse effects on the dog. The following recommendations are for healthy animals. If your dog has health problems, please consult your veterinarian who may recommend an exclusive veterinary diet. Clean and fresh water should be available at all times to support your dog’s urinary health. In hot weather and especially when out exercising, bring water along for your dog’s frequent water breaks.
Immune System Support
As puppies grow, they will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Chihuahua Puppy helps support
your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E.
High Palatability
The Chihuahua is known for their fussy appetites, and therefore a highly palatable food is recommended. Chihuahua Puppy satisfies the Chihuahua puppy’s finicky appetite with a combination of three factors: a careful selection of exceptional aromas and flavours along with a customized kibble size and shape.
Stool and Odor Reduction
Chihuahua Puppy helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and it helps support optimal digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*) and an appropriate fibre content. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive Kibble: Special Miniature Jaw
This exclusive small-sized kibble has been developed to be adapted to the miniature jaw of the Chihuahua puppy.
The main nutritional goals for adult Chihuahuas are:
High Palatability
Chihuahuas are known for their fussy appetites, and therefore a highly palatable food is recommended. Chihuahua Adult satisfies the Chihuahua’s appetite with a combination of three factors: a careful selection of exceptional aromas and flavours along with a customized kibble size and shape.
Coat Health
Coat health is a reflection of the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. Chihuahua Adult is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), omega-6 fatty acids and biotin to help maintain the health of the Chihuahua’s coat.
Stool and Odor Reduction
Chihuahua Adult helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and it helps support healthy digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.) and an appropriate fibre content. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive Kibble: Special Miniature Jaw
This exclusive small-sized kibble has been developed to be adapted to the miniature jaw of the Chihuahua.
After 8 years old, Chihuahuas start facing the first signs of aging. A diet enriched with antioxidants helps maintain vitality, and key nutrients, such as taurine, help support good cardiac function. Aging is also accompanied by the modification of digestive capacities and particular nutritional requirements, so food for aging Chihuahuas should have the following characteristics:
Healthy Aging Complex
Chihuahua Adult 8+ includes a complex of nutrients to support aging Chihuahuas. It contains an exclusive combination of antioxidants to help maintain cellular health and is formulated with an appropriate phosphorus content for senior dogs.
Cardiac Health
Although important throughout the Chihuahua's life, cardiac health becomes more important as the dog ages. Chihuahua Adult 8+ contains a blend of nutrients, including taurine and EPA and DHA to help maintain cardiac health in mature Chihuahuas.
Stool and Odor Reduction
This formula helps reduce fecal smell and volume by increasing digestibility. Chihuahua Adult 8+ contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.), an appropriate fibre content and very high-quality carbohydrate sources for maintaining healthy intestines and healthy stools. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
High Palatability and High Rehydration
The kibble shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the aging Chihuahua and his miniature jaw. Water may be added to soften the kibble and to help stimulate the mature Chihuahua's appetite.
Caring for your Chihuahua
Grooming, training, and exercise tips
As a small dog, hikes and morning runs are ruled out, but there are plenty of other daily activities the Chihuahua can enjoy. Like any dog, they need moderate exercise to keep in good health. Short jaunts around a few blocks will work to keep them in good shape. The life expectancy of the Chihuahua is a long one; keep them fit all those years with appropriate activity, like simple play indoors and fun games of fetch.
Keep the coat of the Chihuahua in shape by grooming it a few times per week; doing so will help dispose of old hair and make way for new, and keep their coat its shiny best. Shedding is luckily not an issue for the breed. Routine nail trims are important as well as the regular brushing of teeth. Daily brushing removes dental plaque but preventing periodontal problems is best done in consultation with your veterinarian.
The devoted, smart Chihuahua is a delightful dog to have around. An intense loyalty means they’re motivated to please, and will definitely respond well to obedience training. Instilling good habits in your Chihuahua from a young age will yield the best results and curb the tendency to be overly assertive.
7/7
Frequently Asked Questions about Chihuahuas
The Chihuahua has all the makings of a great pet: a fun-loving temperament, lots of energy, and affection in large doses. The Chihuahua breed is also great for those new to dog ownership. Let’s face it, there’s not a lot of dog there to handle! Loyalty is a given for the Chihuahua, and their size makes them great to take anywhere as well.
Chihuahuas are not naturally aggressive. They may be territorial or anxious, and the breed can also be possessive of their owner. Even though they’re petite, the behaviour shouldn’t be classified as cute; it requires consistent training, and doing so will actually help your Chihuahua feel comfortable. Rule out any underlying medical conditions that may be spurring on their anxiety.
Other breeds that might interest you
Read more on this topic
Sources
- Veterinary Centres of America
- Royal Canin Dog Encyclopaedia. Ed 2010 and 2020
- Wag!
- Royal Canin BHN Product Book
- American Kennel Club
Like & share this page