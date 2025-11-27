Let's talk Jack Russell Terriers

When it comes to energy, the small but mighty Jack Russell Terrier might have cornered the market. Their liveliness is matched by a smile-inducing confidence that seems to say, “Move over world, I’ll take it from here.” Originally bred for the hunt, the breed still boasts a keen intelligence, making them easy to train if you know what you are doing. Jack Russell Terriers form strong bonds with their human family, especially the person taking care of their needs on a daily basis. If that is you, you’ve got a friend for life. Albeit one that doesn’t sit still for long.

Official name: Jack Russell Terrier

Other names: Jack Russell

Origins: England

  • Drooling tendencies

    1 out of 5

  • Shedding Level

    2 out of 5

  • Energy level

    5 out of 5

  • Compatibility with other pets

    5 out of 5

  • Warm weather?

    2 out of 5

  • Suited to apartment living

    3 out of 5

  • Family pet

    4 out of 5

  • Can be left alone

    1 out of 5
* We advise against leaving pets alone for long stretches. Companionship can prevent emotional distress and destructive behaviour. Speak to your veterinarian for recommendations. Every pet is different, even within a breed; this snapshot of this breed specifics should be taken as an indication. For a happy healthy and well-behaved pet, we recommend educating and socializing your pet as well as covering their basic welfare, social, and behavioural needs. Pets should never be left unsupervised with a child. Contact your breeder or veterinarian for further advice. All domestic pets are sociable and prefer company. However, they can be taught to cope with solitude from an early age. Seek the advice of your veterinarian or trainer to help you do this.
MaleFemale
HeightHeight
25 - 30 cm25 - 30 cm
WeightWeight
6 - 8 kg6 - 8 kg
Life Stages
PuppyAdult
2 to 10 months10 months to 8 years
MatureSenior
8 to 12 yearsFrom 12 years
Baby
Birth to 2 months
Get to know the Jack Russell Terrier

All you need to know about the breed

There is nothing quite like that Jack Russell Terrier attitude. It has real “Big dog energy” that just happens to be housed in a little dog’s body.

With all the boldness, exuberance and energy, of a far larger animal, the Jack Russell Terrier struts through life with joy. Loyal and devoted, they will be more than pleased to have you along for the ride.

While Jack Russell Terriers can make great family pets, especially when socialized as puppies, they are known to be a bit “nippy” and as such are best suited to families with slightly older children able to understand how to behave around dogs.

Originally bred to accompany hunters, the Jack Russell still has the stamina and temperament that are part and parcel of a working dog’s personality, including the high prey drive for which they were prized. You might be less enthused to see your Jack Russell Terrier taking off after anything that moves, so keeping them on a leash when out and about is always a good idea.

Two things to note about the breed: in spite of their small size, they do need mental stimulation and a lot of exercise, in fact you will likely tire long before they do. And they really don’t take well to being left alone. The breed’s separation anxiety can actually affect their overall health. But with early socialization and professional training, they will soon be able to accompany you as you go about your day. 

Two facts about Jack Russell Terriers

1. Did you say something?

It has been said that the Jack Russell Terrier likes the sound of his own voice. Perhaps a kind way of saying that the breed can be a bit barky. Excitable by nature, they will not hesitate to let you know if they are upset. Or content. Or hear something. You get the idea. Calm, but firm training can help get this tendency in check early.

2. How much exercise exactly?  

They may be small, but this feisty, lively breed needs to expend their considerable energy every day. A walk around the block twice a day is not going to cut it. Think one hour of exercise a day minimum for your Jack Russell Terrier. Off-leash time nourishes their independent spirit – just make sure they are in a well-enclosed space. As a true terrier, if they can dig their way out, they will escape!

History of the breed

Originating in England sometime in the mid-to-late 1800s, the Jack Russell Terrier was bred by the Reverend John Russell (known to his friends as Jack) to accompany the good Reverend on his frequent fox hunts. Mostly white so as not to be confused with the animals being pursued, they were low to the ground to be close to their quarry, fast enough to keep up with the hunt, and plenty wriggly so they could follow foxes down narrow burrows and flush them out. And they were noisy enough to sound the alarm for all to hear when they’d found something, never harming their prey in the process.

In any event, these hardy terriers were bred to do a job and, while today's Jack Russells may have evolved, the breed still has a strong drive to work, perhaps not surprising considering their high energy reserves. Now a popular companion animal, sprightly Jack Russell Terriers still require room to explore and something to keep their smart minds occupied.

There has been a lot of discussion around the breed’s official recognition. Suffice it to say that they were finally recognized by the AKC in 2001, with their name changed to Parson Russell Terrier. The Jack Russell Terrier Breeders Association followed suit, becoming the Parson Russell Terrier Association of America. Interestingly, the Australian National Kennel Council (ANKC) and the New Zealand Kennel Club (NZCK) are among kennel associations that register both the Jack Russell Terrier and the Parson Russell Terrier as different breeds.

From head to tail

Physical characteristics of Jack Russell Terriers

Illustration of a Jack Russell
1
2
3
4
5

1.Eyes

Dark, almond shaped eyes with expression of alertness.

2.Nose

Black, fully pigmented nose.

3.Skull

Flat skull gradually decreasing in width.

4.Body

Lithe, predominantly white body proportioned slightly longer than tall.

5.Tail

High-set tail may be straight or with slight forward curve.
Things to look out for

From specific breed traits to a general health overview, here are some interesting facts about your Jack Russell Terrier

A skip and a jump

A pretty healthy breed overall, Jack Russell Terriers can be prone to a few select joint problems; from hereditary Legg-Calve-Perthes (LCP) disease - which can be corrected surgically - to a condition known as luxating patella's that causes their knee-caps to move out of position. You can spot symptoms of the latter early, including limping, skipping, and a sitting position that seems as though they are compensating. Your veterinarian can help you decide if your pooch needs surgery or not.

Yawn… the breed bores easily

While training the Jack Russell Terrier can be a relatively easy endeavour thanks to the breed’s inherent smarts, they are known to get bored rather quickly and lose interest. So it's on you to keep those sessions entertaining, changing up here and there to make sure your Jack Russell Terrier stays engaged. If you do, they will learn fast and the training will stick. They were bred as a working dog after all.

Tailored nutrition for Jack Russell Terriers

When choosing food for a Jack Russell Terrier, there are many factors to consider: their age, lifestyle, activity level, physiological condition, and health including potential sickness or sensitivities. Food provides energy to cover a dog’s vital functions, and a complete nutritional formula should contain an adjusted balance of nutrients to avoid any deficiency or excess in their diet, both of which could have adverse effects on the dog. The following recommendations are for healthy animals. If your dog has health problems, please consult your veterinarian who may recommend an exclusive veterinary diet.

Immune System Support
As puppies grow, they will experience big changes and new discoveries. Jack Russell Terrier Puppy helps support your puppy's natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Digestive Health
Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.* ) selected for its high digestibility and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Exclusive Kibble
This exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the jaw of the Jack Russell Terrier puppy, making it easy to pick up and chew.

The main nutritional goals for adult Jack Russell Terriers are:

Dental Health
Small breed dogs are prone to tartar formation. Jack Russell Terrier Adult has an exclusive kibble shape and size to help reduce tartar build-up by encouraging the dog to chew.

Muscle & Vitality Complex
The Jack Russell Terrier is known for his lively temperament. This formula helps maintain muscle mass with optimal protein content and is enriched with a complex of antioxidants to support vitality.

Healthy Skin & Coat
Jack Russell Terrier Adult helps support the skin's role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of B vitamins and amino acids and helps maintain skin health with EPA and DHA.

Exclusive Kibble
The Jack Russell Terrier has a strong and rectangular jaw, and the breed has large teeth that are set square to the jaws. The size, shape and texture of the kibble is designed to be easy for the adult Jack Russell Terrier to pick up and encourages chewing.

After 8 years old, Jack Russell Terriers start facing the first signs of aging. A formula enriched with antioxidants can help maintain their vitality and an adapted phosphorus content will support their renal system. Aging is also accompanied by the modification of digestive capacities and particular nutritional requirements, so food for older Jack Russell Terriers should have the following characteristics:

Ideal Weight
Helps maintain ideal weight by meeting a small dog's specific energy needs.

Vitality Support
Supports heart, kidney and brain health in first stage of aging.

Strong Bones
Helps maintain strong bones with precise blend of calcium and phosphorus.

Caring for your Jack Russell Terrier

Grooming, training, and exercise tips

While Jack Russell Terriers come with different coat types, none are particularly high maintenance, much like the breed itself. Brush comb your dog’s coat weekly to remove loose hairs, prevent matting or knots and to help distribute their natural skin oils for a cleaner, shiny coat. Trim nails as needed and check ears for wax or dirt regularly. When it comes to exercise, the robust Jack Russell Terrier needs a lot of exercise. Head into nature for long walks, hikes and bike rides. Tired Jack Russell Terriers are a good thing! The breed does have a high prey drive – early training will help avoid problems. As we have said elsewhere on this page, with patience and a firm hand, training headstrong Jack Russell Terriers can be a breeze – as long as you keep it interesting to offset the breed’s natural short attention span.

When it comes to exercise, the robust Jack Russell Terrier needs a lot of exercise. Head into nature for long walks, hikes and bike rides. Tired Jack Russell Terriers are a good thing!

While Jack Russell Terriers come with different coat types, none are particularly high maintenance, much like the breed itself. Brush your dog's coat weekly to remove loose hairs, prevent matting or knots and to help distribute their natural skin oils for a cleaner, shiny coat. Trim nails as needed and check ears for wax or dirt regularly.

The breed does have a high prey drive - early training will help avoid problems. As we have said elsewhere on this page, with patience and a firm hand, training headstrong Jack Russell Terriers can be a breeze - as long as you keep it interesting to offset the breed's naturally short attention span.

All about Jack Russell Terriers

