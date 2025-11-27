All you need to know about the breed

There is nothing quite like that Jack Russell Terrier attitude. It has real “Big dog energy” that just happens to be housed in a little dog’s body.

With all the boldness, exuberance and energy, of a far larger animal, the Jack Russell Terrier struts through life with joy. Loyal and devoted, they will be more than pleased to have you along for the ride.

While Jack Russell Terriers can make great family pets, especially when socialized as puppies, they are known to be a bit “nippy” and as such are best suited to families with slightly older children able to understand how to behave around dogs.

Originally bred to accompany hunters, the Jack Russell still has the stamina and temperament that are part and parcel of a working dog’s personality, including the high prey drive for which they were prized. You might be less enthused to see your Jack Russell Terrier taking off after anything that moves, so keeping them on a leash when out and about is always a good idea.

Two things to note about the breed: in spite of their small size, they do need mental stimulation and a lot of exercise, in fact you will likely tire long before they do. And they really don’t take well to being left alone. The breed’s separation anxiety can actually affect their overall health. But with early socialization and professional training, they will soon be able to accompany you as you go about your day.