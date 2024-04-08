Kooikerhondje
This outstanding water dog is an old breed with a history going back to the 17th century, although it almost disappeared completely.
About the Kooikerhondje
Kooikerhondjes are a very energetic sporting dog still used today in duck decoys. They have shiny coats with bold colours, and are beautifully feathered.
Cheerful but not noisy, these spaniels are very dependent on the people they live with. They are characterised by sociability, gentleness and constant alertness.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: The Netherlands
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Calm / Lively / Agile / Confident / Loving / Alert / Quiet / Loyal / Friendly / Hard-working
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
Needs little training
