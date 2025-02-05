Neapolitan Mastiff
Neapolitan Mastiffs are not only distinctive-looking, they also move in a highly original way. When walking, they travel at a measured pace, rather than a bear or a big cat.
About the Neapolitan Mastiff
Intelligent, steady and loyal, lacking in aggression or snappiness unless provoked, Neapolitan Mastiffs are majestic and noble dogs that carry more of an implied threat, which makes them well suited to guarding and protective duties.
Neapolitan Mastiffs are one of the oldest breeds native to Italy. Despite their imposing size and looks, these dogs are known to be incredibly gentle and calm. That being said, due to their size and strength they are not suited to first-time owners.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Italy
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 8-10 years
Alert / Calm / Confident / Friendly / Gentle / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Sociable
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 8-10 years
Alert / Calm / Confident / Friendly / Gentle / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Sociable
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Enjoys training
Needs a lot of space
Enjoys training
Needs a lot of space
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