What’s causing dandruff in my dog?

One of the most common causes of dog dandruff is a diet which doesn’t include the necessary or highest-quality nutrients your dog needs to develop a healthy coat and skin. Essential fatty acids, like omega 3 and 6, are crucial for supporting your dog’s skin and as dogs can’t synthesise these internally, they have to be included in their diet. Similarly, protein is very important; your dog’s skin and hair uses 30% of their daily protein intake to grow and develop, so highly-digestible and high-quality protein sources need to be part of what they eat. Vitamin A is also key, as it helps regulate the growth of skin cells and the production of sebum.

Dandruff in dogs can also be caused by their environment. Seasonal shedding is normal for many breeds of dog, but if their space is particularly warm or cold it can trigger reactions in their skin and interrupt its oil production, which can then lead to dandruff. For example, a particularly warm environment can dry out your dog’s skin very quickly.

Dandruff can also be a symptom of a parasitic infestation. Biting lice, sucking lice and the cheyletiella mite can all cause dandruff as they live in the fur and irritate the skin. This encourages your dog to scratch and their skin to react. The cheyletiella mite in particular causes skin to peel off in scales, which leads to itching, dandruff and even hair loss.

How can I solve my dog’s dandruff problem?

If you notice your dog has ongoing dandruff, itching, scratching and other skin issues, it’s essential you talk to a vet; although dandruff is common, your vet will want to rule out any other problem such as atopic dermatitis. They’ll conduct an examination and tests and provide you with the right treatment for your pet, which is particularly important in the case of parasites.

You can also proactively manage dandruff in your dog by:

Keeping its environment at a comfortable temperature

Giving it a food which is rich in the nutrients it needs for healthy skin and hair

Using appropriate specialist shampoos – human shampoo isn’t suitable, as our skin is more acidic and therefore even gentle products can dry out your dog’s skin

Talking to your vet about supplementing your dog’s diet with cod liver oil or fish oil to boost their skin health

How your dog’s diet affects their skin health

The right diet can help support your dog’s skin in functioning effectively, and it needs to have the right mix of nutrients.



Your dog needs protein to build healthy skin and hair. Ideally, the protein must be highly digestible and from a high-quality source. This makes it easier for your dog's gastro-intestinal tract to digest and absorb the protein. Polyunsaturated fatty acids similarly support the development of skin and hair, and if the appropriate quantities of omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids are present in your dog’s food, these can help to manage itching and skin irritation.



Their diet can also protect against external factors by including vitamins A, B and D, and encourage the proper functioning of skin cells with the inclusion of zinc. Copper is also used to help promote colour in their coat.



Dogs can be hypersensitive or even allergic to certain food components, which can result in signs of skin irritation.



If you have any concerns about the health of your dog’s skin, consult your vet who will be able to advise you on hypersensitivities, allergies and the best food for your pet.