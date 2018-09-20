How should I care for my ageing dog?
For dogs, ageing is a natural, complex biological process that may impact the body's ability to maintain several metabolic processes and increases its susceptibility to disease. As inevitable as it is, there are ways to slow down the process or at least avoid speeding it up. The main thing is to prevent or delay the onset of disease where possible, identify it at the earliest opportunity if it does strike and treat it vigorously to preserve the dog's health as long as possible. Preventative medicine is the favoured approach.
When is a dog considered old?
Age is a number not a condition. Maturity and old age are arbitrary concepts defined on the basis of life expectancy. A dog is regarded as mature when it reaches the mid-way point of its expected lifespan and it is old when it has three quarters of its expected lifespan behind it. Of course, dogs of different sizes do not age in the same way or at the same rate. Small breeds have a longer life expectancy than large breeds, so a small dog will age more slowly.
Conversely, large dogs take longer to grow to adulthood and age faster. That clearly means that they do not have the same needs.Consequences of ageing for the body
Ageing is a natural process that affects the entire body. No organ system is spared. That said, individual susceptibility or the predisposition of an organ will contribute to the development of a disease. The main thing is to understand the ageing process to slow down its effects.
Fat deposits increase
Dogs tend to put on weight as they grow older. The animal builds up its fat deposits at the expense of muscle mass. When a lot of muscle mass is lost, the animal's mobility will be affected, leading it to expend less energy. As a result, the dog puts on more weight, loses more muscle mass, and so on. This makes it vital to monitor the animal's body condition so that it is prevented from putting on weight and losing muscle mass. It is also essential to treat any pain the dog may have that might prevent it from exercising.
Dental problems
Build up of plaque causes gum inflammation and infections (periodontal disease), which can lead to the teeth falling out. These gum problems mean the dog finds eating more difficult because chewing is painful.
As well as the unpleasant bad breath this produces, the rapid increase of bacteria that spread in the body can cause damage to other organs. The immune system is permanently working overtime, which puts a great strain on the body, making it more susceptible to infection.
Dental hygiene is essential throughout the dog’s life, but especially so in ageing dogs. Ensuring your dog is used to teeth brushing as a puppy is a preventive measure that will help to preserve the quality and health of its teeth for the whole of its life. Diet has an important role to play here. The formulation and even the physical characteristics of kibbles – size, shape, hardness – can help to slow down the build up of dental plaque.
Slower digestive transit
Digestive transit slows down in older dogs. This is linked to reduced muscle tone in the intestine and a drop in secretion of digestive acids that help to break down food. This exposes the dog to constipation often followed by diarrhoea. These problems can be controlled with an adapted diet.
Just like the rest of the body, the intestine starts to work less efficiently. Its digestive performance is reduced a little, it absorbs nutrients in lower quantities, and it takes more time to adapt to a change of diet. A high-quality, easily digestible food minimises these effects.
Immune system and senses
Ageing also brings a reduction in immune protection, meaning ageing dogs are more susceptible to infection and disease. Along with this, dogs experience a loss of sight and smell which may result in a reduced appetite.
It is important to make sure the dog remains active even as it grows older. An animal that moves around less, is less attentive or too quiet should be examined by a veterinarian. It is essential that the inevitable effects of ageing are not confused with a disability due to organ impairment.
With proper care and a diet tailored to their unique needs, ageing dogs can continue to live a happy, healthy life. If you are ever unsure on how to feed and care for your ageing dog's changing needs, it is best to consult a vet.
How breed and size affect ageing
Not all dogs have the same life expectancy; this is dependent on genetics, lifestyle, breed and size. Smaller dogs – those under 10 kilos – live for around 12 years, while larger dogs over 45 kilos in weight tend to live for around seven to eight years. The ageing process also starts earlier in larger dogs and therefore each dog can be considered senior at a different age.
Each breed and size of dog has specific age-related problems. For example, small dogs often suffer heart issues. Your dog’s diet should take these differences into account and provide them with the specific combination of nutrients to support their health challenges.
Avoiding stress in your ageing dog
One of the most important considerations when altering your dog’s routine is to not cause them unnecessary stress. As dogs age, they can exhibit behavioural changes like incontinence, changes in sleep habits, and decreased interaction with owners. Abrupt or rapid changes to their routine can exacerbate these problems, so be sure to phase any adjustments in gradually.
Exercising your ageing dog
Cardiovascular issues can begin to affect older dogs, reducing their cardiac output. Their level of activity needs to match this reduced capability, otherwise it may result in heart difficulties.
Osteoarthritis and joint problems are common in ageing dogs, and can be made worse if your dog is overweight. You may wish to install a ramp if your dog is struggling to climb certain stairs, or carpet if it is struggling to remain steady on tiled or wooden floors. Swimming is excellent exercise for older dogs who may have joint problems.
Your ageing dog’s diet
Your dog’s ability to smell and taste can be reduced as they get older; make sure to keep toxic foods or substances out of their reach, just in case.
Energy requirements of older dogs are around 10%-20% less than younger dogs, so you can adapt their meal sizes to avoid any unnecessary weight gain. Feed which is lower in fat yet still highly palatable are a good choice for older dogs as it encourages them to eat while avoiding over-consumption.
Your ageing dog’s food should also include specific nutrients to support its health during the ageing process, such as:
- Long chain omega 3 fatty acids, which can support healthy heart function
- A selection of active nutrients with demonstrated benefits joint health
- Reduced phosphorus levels to support effective kidney function
- Higher Vitamin C and E content to protect the body's against the harmful effects of the oxidative stress linked to ageing
- High-quality protein, as older dogs are less effective at using dietary protein than younger dogs due to their reduced digestive function
- Higher proportion of the elements iron, copper, zinc and manganese to help maintain the good condition of the skin and coat
- Higher quantity of polyunsaturated fatty acids to maintain the quality of the coat
- Slightly higher fibre content to help limit the risk of constipation
With all this said, ageing dogs are not all the same. A healthy ageing dog should not be on the same diet as an ageing dog with health issues. Regular check-ups and health screens will ensure that any health problems are detected at the earliest opportunity. In many cases, diet can play a role in preventing or at least limiting the expression of the clinical symptoms of chronic disease in ageing dogs. Your vet will be able to recommend the most appropriate food.
The health of your ageing dog
Regular health checks are a key way of spotting age-related diseases early on and providing the best care possible for your dog. You can also keep your dog healthy at home through regular teeth-brushing – to avoid the build up of plaque which can lead to gingivitis – bathing and grooming.
Some symptoms which may appear to be simply signs of ‘getting older’ can be indicators of underlying illness, so it’s important to consult your vet if you notice your dog’s appearance or behaviour changing; they’ll be happy to advise you on the best course of action.
Common illnesses in older dogs
As your dog ages, you may find it suffering from some common ailments that occur when a dog’s vital organs and bodily functions begin to slow down. These conditions, while challenging, are treatable, so make sure to speak to your vet at the first sign of illness.
Cataracts and vision loss in senior dogs
One ailment common to all breeds and sizes of dog is the development of cataracts. As with humans, dogs develop cataracts when the cells making up the lens over the eye build up over time, eventually becoming opaque. Their eyes then take on a bluish tint and their vision begins to deteriorate.
Dogs with diabetes develop cataracts more quickly, as it’s linked to an excess of glucose in the blood. Diabetes itself is more common in dogs who are obese, so keeping your dog at their ideal body weight is a good way to prevent associated conditions like cataracts. Regular visits to your vet can help catch this condition early; in 80% of cases, cataract surgery undertaken in the preliminary stages of the disease has been successful.
Hypothyroidism in older dogs
This is the most common hormonal disease in dogs and occurs when the thyroid gland begins to weaken and become underactive. Although the causes of hypothyroidism aren’t completely clear, they are associated with your dog’s immune system ‘attacking’ the thyroid and damaging it, or from treatments for an overactive thyroid.
If your senior dog is suffering with hypothyroidism, they’ll gain weight despite being on the same diet. They may exhibit reluctant behaviour towards exercise, alongside weakness and anxiousness. Their coat is also affected, becoming dull and dry with hair loss, alongside thick, greasy and sometimes itchy skin.
Osteoarthritis in senior dogs
Osteoarthritis is a common cause of limping in older dogs, caused by the gradual deterioration of cartilage which covers their joints. There’s unfortunately no cure for this condition, due to the slow regeneration of cells in ageing dogs, but treatment helps to alleviate pain and slow the progression of the illness.
Aching joints or difficulty moving are sometimes seen as simply a sign of your dog getting older; however, if you notice them finding it particularly difficult to move, you should visit your vet as they may be able to help ease some of your dog’s suffering. Overweight dogs are more likely to suffer osteoarthritis due to the extra pressure on their joints, so keeping your dog at their ideal weight is a good preventative measure. You can also make sure their food includes specific nutrients which support joint health, such as anti-inflammatory omega 3 fatty acids, or customised nutrients complex with clinical efficacy (for example curcumin, collagen and green tea polyphenols), glucosamine and chondroitin.
Senior dogs and cognitive dysfunction
As your dog gets older, you may notice their behaviour changes. Although some of this can be attributed to ageing, it may also be cognitive disfunction, which manifests itself in dogs in similar ways to Alzheimer’s in humans.
Your dog’s blood vessels deteriorate as they age, reducing the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. This affects their behaviour, causing disorientation, lack of recognition, forgetfulness, disrupted sleep and even agitation or hostility.
This condition can be very distressing for your dog, but it can be alleviated. Exercise your dog with short, regular walks, and reinstate the commands you taught it when it was a puppy. Reduce stress by maintaining their daily routine and consider giving it a food which is rich in antioxidants, as these can protect cells against damaging free radicals.
Your senior dog doesn’t have to suffer unnecessarily with these common ailments. Make an appointment to see your vet if you spot these symptoms so you can make sure you’re giving them the best care possible.
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