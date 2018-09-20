Spotting signs of digestive problems in dogs
If you’ve noticed changes in your dog’s digestion, bowel movements or eating, it’s important to take them to your veterinarian so they can conduct a full examination. However, there are also many signs you can look out for that may indicate specific digestive problems.
Understanding your dog’s digestion and what’s "normal" for them when it comes to bowel movements and other bodily functions is useful, as you’ll be able to quickly spot if something isn’t right.
How a dog’s digestive system works
Understanding your dog’s digestion and what’s "normal" for them when it comes to bowel movements and other bodily functions is useful, as you’ll be able to quickly spot if something isn’t right. Like other mammals, your dog’s digestive system works to break down and digest the food passing through it, absorbing nutrients it needs as the food moves through the organs.
The small intestine is the main organ in the digestive system where vitamins, minerals, protein, fats and carbohydrates are absorbed. This organ has a large surface area covered in different types of cells that aid digestion and absorption, along with microflora – "beneficial" bacteria – which contribute to gut health. Their digestive system is also home to the largest number of immune cells in their body, helping protect your dog.
A healthy canine digestive system has the right balance of ‘beneficial’ bacteria, correctly functioning immune cells, and its health is maintained by a diet that is appropriate for the individual.
Diarrhea and digestive problems in dogs
Diarrhea is a common sign of digestive issues, particularly with the large and/or small intestine. If your dog has diarrhea, they will feel the need to move their bowels more frequently and do so very regularly. Their stool is likely to be more liquid-like than solid, and may contain mucous. Large intestine conditions result in your dog having small volumes of diarrhea but passing these very frequently.
Constipation in dogs
Constipation is another commonly occurring sign of digestive problems, and can have a number of potential underlying causes. If your dog is constipated, their faeces will be hard or dry, and they will move their bowels infrequently. They may also show signs of increased straining when attempting to move their bowels.
Vomiting and regurgitation in your dog
Some digestive problems can result in your dog regurgitating or vomiting, which are two different bodily functions with different causes.
Regurgitation is a passive activity which happens immediately after swallowing, and results in your dog bringing up undigested, solid food. They may also show pain when swallowing. Vomiting is a reflex action which is accompanied by nausea, retching or hypersalivation; food and liquids are brought up and may be partially digested in stomach acid. These symptoms are most often associated with digestive problems to do with the transport of food to the stomach via the esophagus, and with the stomach or broader gastrointestinal system itself.
Your dog’s behaviour and appearance
As well as diarrhoea, constipation, vomiting and regurgitation, your dog may exhibit changes in their behaviour and appearance which can signal digestive problems. For example, chronic digestive issues result in their body not being able to absorb all the nutrients it needs, leading to significant weight loss and a dry, dull, brittle coat.
Excessive eating when combined with weight loss can be a sign of malabsorption; the dog is over-eating to try and get the nutrients its body is lacking. Appetite changes, along with flatulence and abdominal discomfort, may be a sign of problems in the small intestine, and if your dog exhibits many of these symptoms frequently, increasing month by month, this could indicate they are suffering with inflammatory bowel disease.
Getting to know your dog’s eating habits and other bodily processes is the first step in recognising when they may have a digestive issue. If their behaviour has changed significantly, including showing signs of vomiting, constipation or diarrhoea, it’s crucial to visit your local vet so they can advise you on the best course of action.
Related Articles
Like & share this page