If you’ve noticed changes in your dog’s digestion, bowel movements or eating, it’s important to take them to your veterinarian so they can conduct a full examination. However, there are also many signs you can look out for that may indicate specific digestive problems.

Understanding your dog’s digestion and what’s "normal" for them when it comes to bowel movements and other bodily functions is useful, as you’ll be able to quickly spot if something isn’t right.

How a dog’s digestive system works

Understanding your dog’s digestion and what’s "normal" for them when it comes to bowel movements and other bodily functions is useful, as you’ll be able to quickly spot if something isn’t right. Like other mammals, your dog’s digestive system works to break down and digest the food passing through it, absorbing nutrients it needs as the food moves through the organs.



The small intestine is the main organ in the digestive system where vitamins, minerals, protein, fats and carbohydrates are absorbed. This organ has a large surface area covered in different types of cells that aid digestion and absorption, along with microflora – "beneficial" bacteria – which contribute to gut health. Their digestive system is also home to the largest number of immune cells in their body, helping protect your dog.



A healthy canine digestive system has the right balance of ‘beneficial’ bacteria, correctly functioning immune cells, and its health is maintained by a diet that is appropriate for the individual.



Diarrhea and digestive problems in dogs

Diarrhea is a common sign of digestive issues, particularly with the large and/or small intestine. If your dog has diarrhea, they will feel the need to move their bowels more frequently and do so very regularly. Their stool is likely to be more liquid-like than solid, and may contain mucous. Large intestine conditions result in your dog having small volumes of diarrhea but passing these very frequently.

Constipation in dogs

Constipation is another commonly occurring sign of digestive problems, and can have a number of potential underlying causes. If your dog is constipated, their faeces will be hard or dry, and they will move their bowels infrequently. They may also show signs of increased straining when attempting to move their bowels.