Chihuahua Adult Loaf In Sauce

Royal Canin knows what makes your Chihuahua magnificent is in the details. While Chihuahuas might be one of the smallest breeds in the world, these protective little pooches have big nutritional needs. They can benefit from the right diet to aid digestion, maintain a healthy coat, and satisfy their finicky appetites. Royal Canin Chihuahua Loaf in Gravy Pouch wet dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Chihuahua. Whether you have a deer head, apple head, fawn, or teacup, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Chihuahua, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The complete, balanced, and aromatic soft dog food features a highly palatable paté to appeal to your Chihuahua’s appetite with moderately high fat and energy density. Contains EPA, DHA, and biotin to give your Chihuahua’s smooth or long coat a beautiful shine. And soluble and insoluble fibers support healthy digestion to promote optimal stool quality and reduce unpleasant stool odors. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult or Adult 8+ dry dog food for extra reinforcement when it comes to fussy eaters.