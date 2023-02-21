Dachshund Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult Dachshunds over 10 months old

Sizes available

1 x 85g

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS

Founded by a veterinarian, Royal Canin has over 40 years experience in health nutrition. Our work with pet nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world has provided us with knowledge about the specific nutritional requirements of dogs. This knowledge has allowed us to formulate the optimal diet for your dog's special needs.

product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

JOINT & BONE SUPPORT

Contains glucosamine, chondroitin and EPA/DHA to support the Dachshund’s bone and joint health.

MUSCLE TONE

This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone with an appropriate protein content. Contains L-Carnitine.

APPETITE STIMULATION

Stimulates a Dachshund’s finicky appetite with a highly palatable formula that is moderately high in fat and energy density.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION