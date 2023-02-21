Digestive Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Royal Canin Digestive Care Wet Dog Food is formulated for adult dogs of all sizes with a sensitive stomach
Sizes available
1 x 385g
12 x 385g
Royal Canin Digestive Care wet dog food is tailored nutrition to support your adult dog’s sensitive stomach. This highly digestible formula promotes healthy digestion and supports a balanced intestinal flora for optimal stool quality. Mix with Royal Canin Digestive Care dry dog food for a variety in texture to please picky eaters.
DIGESTIVE SENSITIVITY
Poor quality stools can be a sign of digestive sensitivity. An easy-to-digest food can support optimal digestive health, which contributes to your dog's overall health and wellbeing.
SUPPORT HEALTHY DIGESTION
Precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality.
CANINE CARE NUTRITION PROGRAM
Providing healthy & balanced nutrition across both our dry & wet formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog.
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4 lb (2 kg)
|2/4 can (162 g)
|2/4 can (187 g)
|2/4 can (213 g)
|9 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 can (272 g)
|3/4 can (315 g)
|1 can (358 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 can (369 g)
|1 can (427 g)
|1 1/4 cans (486 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 1/4 cans (458 g)
|1 1/2 cans (530 g)
|1 1/2 cans (602 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 1/2 cans (541 g)
|1 3/4 cans (627 g)
|1 3/4 cans (712 g)
|26 lb (12 kg)
|1 1/2 cans (621 g)
|1 3/4 cans (719 g)
|2 cans (817 g)
|31 lb (14 kg)
|1 3/4 cans (697 g)
|2 cans (807 g)
|2 1/2 cans (917 g)
|35 lb (16 kg)
|2 cans (770 g)
|2 1/4 cans (892 g)
|2 3/4 cans (1013 g)
|40 lb (18 kg)
|2 1/4 cans (841 g)
|2 1/2 cans (974 g)
|3 cans (1107 g)
|44 lb (20 kg)
|2 1/4 cans (910 g)
|2 3/4 cans (1054 g)
|3 cans (1198 g)
|55 lb (25 kg)
|2 3/4 cans (1076 g)
|3 1/4 cans (1246 g)
|3 3/4 cans (1416 g)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|3 1/4 cans (1234 g)
|3 3/4 cans (1429 g)
|4 1/4 cans (1623 g)
|77 lb (35 kg)
|3 1/2 cans (1385 g)
|4 1/4 cans (1604 g)
|4 3/4 cans (1822 g)
|88 lb (40 kg)
|4 cans (1531 g)
|4 1/2 cans (1773 g)
|5 1/4 cans (2014 g)
|99 lb (45 kg)
|4 1/4 cans (1672 g)
|5 cans (1936 g)
|5 3/4 cans (2200 g)
|110 lb (50 kg)
|4 3/4 cans (1810 g)
|5 1/2 cans (2096 g)
|6 1/4 cans (2381 g)
|132 lb (60 kg)
|5 1/2 cans (2075 g)
|6 1/4 cans (2403 g)
|7 cans (2730 g)
|154 lb (70 kg)
|6 cans (2329 g)
|7 cans (2697 g)
|8 cans (3065 g)
|176 lb (80 kg)
|6 3/4 cans (2575 g)
|7 3/4 cans (2981 g)
|8 3/4 cans (3388 g)
|198 lb (90 kg)
|7 1/4 cans (2812 g)
|8 1/2 cans (3257 g)
|9 1/2 cans (3701 g)