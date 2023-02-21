Giant Junior Dry
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For giant breed puppies (adult weight over 100 lb/45 kg) - From 8 to 18/24 months old
Sizes available
13.61kg
BONE & JOINT HEALTH
Helps support giant breed dogs’ healthy bones and joints, which can be placed under stress by body weight.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help support cellular health.
HEART HEALTH
Formulated with key nutrients (including taurine) to support the heart health of giant dogs.
Chicken by-product meal, corn, brewers rice flour, brewers rice, wheat gluten, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, corn gluten meal, sodium aluminosilicate, monocalcium phosphate, pea fiber, vegetable oil, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, salt, powdered psyllium seed husk, fish oil, taurine, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, marine microalgae oil, DL-methionine, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, folic acid, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement], trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, L-carnitine, Yucca schidigera extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.)29.0%, Crude Fat (min.)14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.8%, Moisture (max.)10.5%, Calcium (min.)1.1%, Phosphorus (min.)0.91%, Vitamin E (min.)384 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)304 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.)371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.)8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 3614 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 311 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® GIANT JUNIOR is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).