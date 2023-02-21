Giant Puppy Dry
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For giant breed puppies (adult weight over 100 lb/45 kg) - Up to 8 months old
Sizes available
13.61kg
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.
INTENSE GROWTH STAGE - CONTROLLED ENERGY
This formula supports your giant breed puppy’s unique nutritional needs from 2 to 8 months and helps avoid excess weight gain.
Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, wheat gluten, brewers rice flour, corn, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, corn gluten meal, sodium aluminosilicate, vegetable oil, monocalcium phosphate, pea fiber, salt, potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, taurine, fish oil, fructooligosaccharides, calcium carbonate, hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, marine microalgae oil, L-lysine, DL-methionine, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, folic acid, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement], trace minerals[zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, L-carnitine, Yucca schidigera extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.)32.0%, Crude Fat (min.)12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.9%, Moisture (max.)10.5%, Calcium (min.)1.1%, Phosphorus (min.)0.92%, Vitamin E (min.)315 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)288 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.)368 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.)8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 3525 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 338 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® GIANT PUPPY is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).