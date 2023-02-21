Giant Puppy Dry

Giant Puppy Dry

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For giant breed puppies (adult weight over 100 lb/45 kg) - Up to 8 months old

Sizes available

13.61kg

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.

INTENSE GROWTH STAGE - CONTROLLED ENERGY

This formula supports your giant breed puppy’s unique nutritional needs from 2 to 8 months and helps avoid excess weight gain.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image