Mature 8+ Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Mature 8+ is specially formulated for small breed dogs (up to 22 lb) over 8 years.
Sizes available
24 x 150g
1 x undefined
APPETITE STIMULATION
Highly palatable for the older dog as their sense of smell begins to decline.
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, pork liver, chicken, chicken liver, corn flour, brewers rice flour, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, vegetable oil, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, carob bean gum, carrageenan, tricalcium phosphate, natural flavors, calcium carbonate, taurine, potassium chloride, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], citric acid, sodium silico aluminate, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Crude Protein (min.) 7.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 3.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.6%, Moisture (max.) 78.0%.
This diet contains 967 kcal ME/kg; 145 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
CANINE HEALTH NUTRITION MATURE 8+ loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
|Weight of Dog
|Low Activity
|Moderate Activity
|High Activity
|2.2 lb (1 kg)
|3/4 can (113 g)
|3/4 can (130 g)
|1 can (148 g)
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1 can (160 g)
|1 1/4 cans (185 g)
|1 1/4 cans (210 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1 1/2 cans (217 g)
|1 1/2 cans (251 g)
|1 3/4 cans (285 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1 3/4 cans (269 g)
|2 cans (311 g)
|2 1/4 cans (354 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|2 cans (318 g)
|2 1/4 cans (368 g)
|2 1/2 cans (418 g)
|13.2 lb (6 kg)
|2 1/4 cans (365 g)
|2 1/2 cans (422 g)
|3 cans (480 g)
|15.4 lb (7 kg)
|2 1/2 cans (409 g)
|3 cans (474 g)
|3 1/4 cans (538 g)
|17.6 lb (8 kg)
|2 3/4 cans (452 g)
|3 1/4 cans (524 g)
|3 3/4 cans (595 g)
|19.8 lb (9 kg)
|3 cans (494 g)
|3 1/2 cans (572 g)
|4 cans (650 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|3 1/4 cans (535 g)
|3 3/4 cans (619 g)
|4 1/4 cans (704 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Aging is a complex and long biological process that has certain behavioural and physiological effects on the small dog, including reduced appetite, dental sensitivities and a weakened immune system. Mature 8+ has been formulated to stimulate the appetite and help support vitality in aging small breed dogs through an exclusive antioxidant complex.