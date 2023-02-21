Mature 8+ Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Mature 8+ Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Mature 8+ is specially formulated for small breed dogs (up to 22 lb) over 8 years.

Sizes available

24 x 150g

1 x undefined

APPETITE STIMULATION

Highly palatable for the older dog as their sense of smell begins to decline.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Aging is a complex and long biological process that has certain behavioural and physiological effects on the small dog, including reduced appetite, dental sensitivities and a weakened immune system. Mature 8+ has been formulated to stimulate the appetite and help support vitality in aging small breed dogs through an exclusive antioxidant complex.

product details accompanying image