Mature Adult in Gel Canned Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Complete nutrition for healthy aging - senior dogs over 5 years.
Sizes available
12 x 385g
Senior dogs over 5 years
Senior dogs over 5 years
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, pork liver, chicken, brewers rice flour, chicken by-products, wheat flour, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, vegetable oil, dried plain beet pulp, carrageenan, fish oil, carob bean gum, pork plasma, calcium sulfate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, taurine, guar gum, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], lecithin, natural flavors, sodium silico aluminate, L-carnitine, glycine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Crude Protein (min) 7.5%, Crude Fat (min) 2.0%, Crude Fiber (max) 2.6%, Moisture (max) 78.5%
This diet contains 896 kcal ME/kg; 345 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® MATURE ADULT in gel Canine Health Nutrition is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
|Dog weight
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High Activity
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/2 cans (167 g)
|1/2 cans (193 g)
|1/2 cans (219 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 cans (280 g)
|3/4 cans (325 g)
|3/4 cans (369 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 cans (380 g)
|1+ 1/4 cans (440 g)
|1+ 1/4 cans (500 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1+ 1/4 cans (471 g)
|1+ 1/2 cans (546 g)
|1+ 1/2 cans (620 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1+ 1/2 cans (557 g)
|1 + 3/4 cans (645 g)
|2 cans (733 g)
|26 lb (12 kg)
|1 + 3/4 cans (639 g)
|2 cans (740 g)
|2 + 1/4 cans (841 g)
|31 lb (14 kg)
|1 + 3/4 cans (717 g)
|2 + 1/4 cans (831 g)
|2 + 1/2 cans (944 g)
|35 lb (16 kg)
|2 cans (793 g)
|2 + 1/2 cans (918 g)
|3 + 3/4 cans(1043 g)
|40 lb (18 kg)
|2 + 1/4 cans (866 g)
|2 + 1/2 cans (1003 g)
|3 cans (1140 g)
|44 lb (20 kg)
|2 + 1/2 cans (937 g)
|2 + 3/4 cans (1085 g)
|3 + 1/4 cans (1233 g)
|48 lb (22 kg)
|2 + 1/2 cans (1007 g)
|3 cans (1166 g)
|3 + 1/2 cans (1325 g)
|53 lb (24 kg)
|2 + 3/4 cans (1075 g)
|3 + 1/4 cans (1244 g)
|3 + 3/4 cans (1414 g)
|57 lb (26 kg)
|3 cans (1141 g)
|3 + 1/2 cans (1321 g)
|4 cans (1501 g)
|62 lb (28 kg)
|3 + 1/4 cans (1206 g)
|3 + 3/4 cans (1397 g)
|4 cans (1587 g)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|3 + 1/4 cans (1270 g)
|3 + 3/4 cans (1471 g)
|4 + 1/4 cans (1672 g)
|70 lb (32 kg)
|3 + 1/2 cans (1333 g)
|4 cans (1544 g)
|4 + 1/2 cans (1754 g)
|75 lb (34 kg)
|3 + 1/2 cans (1395 g)
|4 + 1/4 cans (1616 g)
|4 + 3/4 cans (1836 g)
|79 lb (36 kg)
|3 + 3/4 cans (1456 g)
|4 + 1/2 cans (1686 g)
|5 cans (1916 g)
|84 lb (38 kg)
|4 cans (1517 g)
|4 + 1/2 cans (1756 g)
|5 + 1/4 cans (1996 g)
|88 lb (40 kg)
|4 cans (1576 g)
|4 + 3/4 cans (1825 g)
|5 + 1/2 cans (2074 g)
|92 lb (42 kg)
|4 + 1/4 cans (1635 g)
|5 cans (1893 g)
|5 + 3/4 cans (2151 g)
|97 lb (44 kg)
|4 + 1/2 cans (1693 g)
|5 cans (1960 g)
|5 + 3/4 cans (2228 g)
|101 lb (46 kg)
|4 + 1/2 cans (1750 g)
|5 + 1/4 cans (2027 g)
|6 cans (2303 g)
|106 lb (48 kg)
|4 + 3/4 cans (1807 g)
|5 + 1/2 cans (2093 g)
|6 + 1/4 cans (2378 g)
|110 lb (50 kg)
|4 + 3/4 cans (1863 g)
|5 + 1/2 cans (2158 g)
|6 + 1/4 cans (2452 g)
|121 lb (55 kg)
|5 + 1/4 cans (2001 g)
|6 cans (2318 g)
|6 + 3/4 cans (2634 g)
|132 lb (60 kg)
|5 + 1/2 cans (2136 g)
|6 + 1/2 cans (2474 g)
|7 + 1/4 cans (2811 g)
|143 lb (65 kg)
|6 cans (2269 g)
|6 + 3/4 cans (2627 g)
|7 + 3/4 cans (2985 g)