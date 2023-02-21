Medium Adult 7+ Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Medium Adult 7+ Dry Dog Food is precise nutrition specifically made for medium-sized dogs 7–9 years old weighing 23–55 lb.
Sizes available
13.6kg
VITALITY SUPPORT
Precisely formulated with nutrients to help keep medium breed dogs active and fight the first signs of aging. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help support cellular health.
HIGH DIGESTIBILITY
Helps promote optimal digestion with an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fiber.
COAT CONDITION
Contains precise levels of EPA and DHA to help support a beautiful coat and healthy skin.
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|24 lb (11 kg)
|1 3/4 Cups (148 g)
|2 Cups (171 g)
|2 1/4 Cups (194 g)
|26 lb (12 kg)
|1 7/8 Cups (158 g)
|2 1/8 Cups (182 g)
|2 3/8 Cups (207 g)
|31 lb (14 kg)
|2 Cups (177 g)
|2 3/8 Cups (205 g)
|2 3/4 Cups (233 g)
|35 lb (16 kg)
|2 1/4 Cups (195 g)
|2 5/8 Cups (226 g)
|3 Cups (257 g)
|40 lb (18 kg)
|2 1/2 Cups (214 g)
|2 7/8 Cups (247 g)
|3 1/4 Cups (281 g)
|44 lb (20 kg)
|2 5/8 Cups (231 g)
|3 1/8 Cups (268 g)
|3 1/2 Cups (304 g)
|49 lb (22 kg)
|2 7/8 Cups (248 g)
|3 3/8 Cups (287 g)
|3 3/4 Cups (327 g)
|53 lb (24 kg)
|3 1/8 Cups (265 g)
|3 1/2 Cups (307 g)
|4 Cups (349 g)
|55 lb (25 kg)
|3 1/8 Cups (273 g)
|3 5/8 Cups (316 g)
|4 1/8 Cups (359 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Medium-sized dogs are famous for their high energy, but as they age, they can slow down. Their hair coat can begin to gray, and their energy levels and appetite may decrease, leaving their natural defenses vulnerable. Aging medium breed dogs can benefit from a specialized food to keep them playing their way through old age. Royal Canin Medium Adult 7+ dry dog food is tailored to feed your mature dogâ€™s vitality. An exclusive blend of antioxidants and prebiotics provides immune support to help their natural defenses stay strong. Omega-3 fatty acids, like EPA and DHA, nourish your dogâ€™s skin and coat health to maintain their natural beauty. Its targeted balance of highly digestible proteins and fiber helps support digestive health. This highly palatable scientific formula keeps your dog excited for mealtime, while its exclusive medium-sized kibble encourages chewing. Add variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Mature Adult wet dog food. And if your medium breed dog is older than 10, try Royal Canin Medium Aging Adult 10+, made to help keep your senior dog happy and healthy.