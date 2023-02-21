Medium Puppy Thin Slices in Gravy
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for medium breed puppies (adult weight from 23 - 55 lb/11 - 24 kg) - From 2 to 12 months old
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 370g
Soft Texture For Baby Teeth
Tailored chunk size, texture & taste for growing medium breed puppies.
Strong Immune System
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
Brain Development
Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.
Water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, chicken liver, brewers rice flour, wheat gluten, pork plasma, vegetable oil, modified corn starch, powdered cellulose, fish oil, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, sodium aluminosilicate, hydrolyzed yeast, potassium chloride, taurine, carob bean gum, vitamins[L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], natural flavors, salt, choline chloride, glycine, sodium carbonate, trace minerals[zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, carotene.
Crude Protein (min.)6.8%, Crude Fat (min.)4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.)1.6%, Moisture (max.)80.5%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.)0.03%, Vitamin E (min.)112 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)80 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 962 kcal ME/kg; 356 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® MEDIUM PUPPY thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).