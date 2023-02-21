Puppy Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
For healthy growth of puppies up to 10 to 15 months old.
Sizes available
1 x 385g
12 x 385g
HEALTHY GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT
This formula has a specific combination of nutrients to help maintain intestinal health while supporting the puppy's immature digestive system and a precise combination of specific vitamins and amino acids to support a puppy's developing immune system.
Water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, chicken, pork by-products, chicken liver, salmon, corn meal, brewers rice flour, powdered cellulose, brewers rice, dried plain beet pulp, pork plasma, guar gum, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, carrageenan, natural flavors, taurine, tricalcium phosphate, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-Methionine, fish oil, cysteine, glycine, sodium silico aluminate, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], choline chloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Crude Protein (min) 7.5%, Crude Fat (min) 4%, Crude Fiber (max) 2%, Moisture (max) 76%.
This diet contains 1084 kcal ME/kg; 417 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN PUPPY Canine Health Nutrition is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth, including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).