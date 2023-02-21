PRODUCT DETAILS

Small dogs have a longer life span than most larger dogs, which means they have unique nutritional needs. They have smaller bone structures and little jawsâ€”not to mention they can be pretty picky when it comes to the food they eat, especially as they age. Royal Canin Small Adult 8+ dry dog food (formerly Mini Mature 8+) is tailored to support your small dogâ€™s unique traits as they age into mature adulthood. Itâ€™s formulated to help small dogs maintain a youthful vitality as they go into their senior years. An exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants promotes healthy aging. L-carnitine helps metabolize fat to help maintain a healthy weight. Plus, the small kibble is highly palatable, satisfying even the fussiest eaters for a meal your dog will love. Add a variety in texture with Royal Canin Mature 8+ wet dog food. And when your dog reaches their senior years, you can help keep them healthy with Royal Canin Small Aging 12+.

