Small Adult 8+ Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Small Adult Dry Dog Food is precise nutrition specifically made for dogs from 1 to 7 years old weighing 9-22 lb
Sizes available
1.14kg
5.9kg
VITALITY SUPPORT
Formulated with nutrients and a complex of antioxidants to help keep small breed dogs active and fight the first signs of aging.
ENHANCED PALATABILITY
Satisfies the fussy appetite of small dogs with a special formulation and exclusive flavors.
ADAPTED ENERGY
Helps maintain a healthy weight in small dogs by meeting their high energy needs while using L-carnitine to promote fat metabolism.
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|2.2 lb (1 kg)
|1/4 cup (24 g)
|1/4 cup (28 g)
|3/8 cup (31 g)
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/2 cup (40 g)
|1/2 cup (46 g)
|5/8 cup (53 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|5/8 cup (54 g)
|3/4 cup (63 g)
|3/4 cup (71 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 cup (67 g)
|7/8 cup (78 g)
|1 cup (88 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|7/8 cup (79 g)
|1 cup (92 g)
|1 1/8 cups (105 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 cup (91 g)
|1 1/8 cups (106 g)
|1 3/8 cups (120 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|1 1/8 cups (102 g)
|1 1/4 cups (118 g)
|1 1/2 cups (135 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 1/4 cups (113 g)
|1 3/8 cups (131 g)
|1 5/8 cups (149 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|1 3/8 cups (124 g)
|1 5/8 cups (143 g)
|1 3/4 cups (163 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 1/2 cups (134 g)
|1 3/4 cups (155 g)
|1 7/8 cups (176 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Small dogs have a longer life span than most larger dogs, which means they have unique nutritional needs. They have smaller bone structures and little jawsâ€”not to mention they can be pretty picky when it comes to the food they eat, especially as they age. Royal Canin Small Adult 8+ dry dog food (formerly Mini Mature 8+) is tailored to support your small dogâ€™s unique traits as they age into mature adulthood. Itâ€™s formulated to help small dogs maintain a youthful vitality as they go into their senior years. An exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants promotes healthy aging. L-carnitine helps metabolize fat to help maintain a healthy weight. Plus, the small kibble is highly palatable, satisfying even the fussiest eaters for a meal your dog will love. Add a variety in texture with Royal Canin Mature 8+ wet dog food. And when your dog reaches their senior years, you can help keep them healthy with Royal Canin Small Aging 12+.