Small Aging 12+ Dry Dog Food

When small breed dogs reach their senior years, their nutritional needs change. They may be slower, but the right diet can help them stay active and vibrant throughout the later stage of adulthood. Royal Canin Small Aging 12+ dry senior dog food (formerly Mini Aging 12+) is tailored to support healthy aging in your small dog. This scientific formula helps small senior dogs maintain their vitality through an exclusive blend of nutrients with EPA, DHA, and antioxidants, and helps maintain healthy kidneys with a controlled phosphorus level. Optimal levels of essential fatty acids from fish oil nourish their skin and coat for a lustrous shine. Not only that, this small kibble is highly palatable and easily rehydratable: Just add warm water for a soft, easy-to-chew meal your pint-sized senior dog will love. And for even more variety, give them Royal Canin Mature 8+ wet dog food.

