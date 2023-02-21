Small Fussy Appetite Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for small breed dogs weighing up to 22 lb (10 kg) with fussy appetites - Over 10 months
Sizes available
1.59kg
SATISFIES FUSSY APPETITE
When fussy dogs choose what they’re going to eat, they consider smell, size, taste and texture. For a formula to appeal to a fussy eater, it needs to satisfy all his senses.
PROVEN RESULTS
98% preferred.* *Compared to ROYAL CANIN® SMALL Adult, Royal Canin internal study, 2015.
PRECISELY FORMULATED
Featuring ingredients and high quality proteins specially selected for small dogs, SMALL FUSSY APPETITE has an aroma irresistible to even the fussiest of eaters. The size, shape, and density of MINI FUSSY APPETITE kibble has been specially studied and tested for miniature jaws. With a pillow-shaped kibble that has a crunchy outside and a soft inside, every piece has an appetizing texture your dog will love.