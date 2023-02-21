Small Fussy Appetite Dry Dog Food

PRECISELY FORMULATED

Featuring ingredients and high quality proteins specially selected for small dogs, SMALL FUSSY APPETITE has an aroma irresistible to even the fussiest of eaters. The size, shape, and density of MINI FUSSY APPETITE kibble has been specially studied and tested for miniature jaws. With a pillow-shaped kibble that has a crunchy outside and a soft inside, every piece has an appetizing texture your dog will love.