Small Starter Mother & Babydog

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For the small mother (up to 22 lb/10 kg) and her puppies: mother at the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old

Sizes available

1.14kg

6.36kg

Supports Mother & Babydog’s Health

SMALL STARTER is a unique nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for the nursing puppies’ optimal growth.

Strong Immune System

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

Microbiome Support

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.

4E- Rehydratable kibble

