Small Starter Mother & Babydog

Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For the small mother (up to 22 lb/10 kg) and her puppies: mother at the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old
1.14kg
6.36kg
Supports Mother & Babydog’s Health
SMALL STARTER is a unique nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for the nursing puppies’ optimal growth.
Strong Immune System
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
Microbiome Support
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.
4E- Rehydratable kibble
Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, chicken fat, corn, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, sodium aluminosilicate, potassium chloride, fish oil, pea fiber, salt, taurine, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, calcium carbonate, hydrolyzed yeast, rice flour, marine microalgae oil, L-lysine, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, folic acid, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement], DL-methionine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-threonine, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.)28.0%, Crude Fat (min.)20.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.6%, Moisture (max.)10.0%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.)0.12%, Vitamin E (min.)350 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)320 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 3949 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 387 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® SMALL STARTER MOTHER & BABYDOG is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for gestation, lactation and growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).