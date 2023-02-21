Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Royal Canin Weight Care Wet Dog Food is formulated for adult dogs of all sizes with a tendency to gain weight
Sizes available
1 x 385g
12 x 385g
FOR DOGS WITH A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT
Health complications can be associated with excess body weight. If your dog has a tendency to gain weight, you can help him stay trim and feel well fed.
HELPS LIMIT WEIGHT GAIN
Helps manage healthy weight in combination with regular exercise.
Royal Canin Weight Care wet and dry formulas are 100% complete and balanced when fed alone or mixed, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog. This loaf in sauce soft dog food texture pairs perfectly with all sizes of the Royal Canin Weight Care Dry Dog Foods.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Weight Care wet dog food is tailored nutrition to help your adult dog maintain a healthy weight. This complete and balanced nutrition is low in fat to provide weight control in dogs with a tendency to gain weight. Pair with Royal Canin Weight Care dry dog food to satisfy your big eater and give them a little variety now and then.