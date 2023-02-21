X-Small Adult 8+ Dry Dog Food

X-Small Adult 8+ Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin X-Small Adult 8+ Dry Dog Food is precise nutrition specifically made for toy and miniature breed dogs 8â€“12 years old weighing up to 8 lb

Sizes available

1.14kg

MAINTAINS VITALITY

A blend of antioxidants for dogs fights the first signs of aging to maintain vitality for a long, active life

SKIN AND COAT HEALTH

Optimal levels of EPA and DHA support skin health and a healthy dog coat

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Highly digestible proteins and dietary fibers help promote dog digestive health

SPECIALIZED KIBBLE

Palatable mature x-small breed dry dog food kibble is adapted for miniature jaws

PRODUCT DETAILS

Maturing extra-small dogs and toy breeds can have a longer life span than larger dogsâ€”and with a long life comes unique nutritional needs. They may be graying a little and slower than they were when they were younger. Theyâ€™re also possibly becoming pickier about the food they eat in their mature years. Royal Canin X-Small Adult 8+ dry dog food is targeted nutrition for your extra-small dogâ€™s unique traits as they age. Its scientific formula helps maintain their vitality with an exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants. Ideal levels of EPA and DHA support healthy skin and a beautiful, shiny coat. Highly digestible proteins and a precise blend of fibers promote healthy digestion. And the extra-small, highly palatable kibble ensures even the pickiest eaters keep coming back to the bowl at every meal. Add a variety in texture with Royal Canin Mature 8+ wet dog food. And when your dog reaches their senior years, you can help keep them healthy with Royal Canin X-Small Aging 12+.

product details accompanying image