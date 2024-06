PRODUCT DETAILS

Maturing extra-small dogs and toy breeds can have a longer life span than larger dogs—and with a long life comes unique nutritional needs. They may be graying a little and slower than they were when they were younger. They’re also possibly becoming pickier about the food they eat in their mature years. Royal Canin X-Small Adult 8+ dry dog food is targeted nutrition for your extra-small dog’s unique traits as they age. Its scientific formula helps maintain their vitality with an exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants. Ideal levels of EPA and DHA support healthy skin and a beautiful, shiny coat. Highly digestible proteins and a precise blend of fibers promote healthy digestion. And the extra-small, highly palatable kibble ensures even the pickiest eaters keep coming back to the bowl at every meal. Add a variety in texture with Royal Canin Mature 8+ wet dog food. And when your dog reaches their senior years, you can help keep them healthy with Royal Canin X-Small Aging 12+.

Read more