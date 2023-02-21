X-Small Adult 8+ Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin X-Small Adult 8+ Dry Dog Food is precise nutrition specifically made for toy and miniature breed dogs 8â€“12 years old weighing up to 8 lb
Sizes available
1.14kg
MAINTAINS VITALITY
A blend of antioxidants for dogs fights the first signs of aging to maintain vitality for a long, active life
SKIN AND COAT HEALTH
Optimal levels of EPA and DHA support skin health and a healthy dog coat
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Highly digestible proteins and dietary fibers help promote dog digestive health
SPECIALIZED KIBBLE
Palatable mature x-small breed dry dog food kibble is adapted for miniature jaws
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|2.2 lb (1 kg)
|1/4 cup (23 g)
|1/4 cup (27 g)
|3/8 cup (31 g)
|3.3 lb (1.5 kg)
|3/8 cup (32 g)
|3/8 cup (37 g)
|1/2 cup (42 g)
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|3/8 cup (39 g)
|1/2 cup (46 g)
|1/2 cup (52 g)
|5.5 lb (2.5 kg)
|1/2 cup (46 g)
|5/8 cup (54 g)
|5/8 cup (61 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|5/8 cup (53 g)
|5/8 cup (62 g)
|3/4 cup (70 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|5/8 cup (60 g)
|3/4 cup (69 g)
|7/8 cup (79 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 cup (66 g)
|7/8 cup (77 g)
|7/8 cup (87 g)
|11.0 lb (5 kg)
|7/8 cup (78 g)
|1 cup (90 g)
|1 1/8 cups (103 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Maturing extra-small dogs and toy breeds can have a longer life span than larger dogsâ€”and with a long life comes unique nutritional needs. They may be graying a little and slower than they were when they were younger. Theyâ€™re also possibly becoming pickier about the food they eat in their mature years. Royal Canin X-Small Adult 8+ dry dog food is targeted nutrition for your extra-small dogâ€™s unique traits as they age. Its scientific formula helps maintain their vitality with an exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants. Ideal levels of EPA and DHA support healthy skin and a beautiful, shiny coat. Highly digestible proteins and a precise blend of fibers promote healthy digestion. And the extra-small, highly palatable kibble ensures even the pickiest eaters keep coming back to the bowl at every meal. Add a variety in texture with Royal Canin Mature 8+ wet dog food. And when your dog reaches their senior years, you can help keep them healthy with Royal Canin X-Small Aging 12+.