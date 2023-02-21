PRODUCT DETAILS

Maturing extra-small dogs and toy breeds can have a longer life span than larger dogsâ€”and with a long life comes unique nutritional needs. They may be graying a little and slower than they were when they were younger. Theyâ€™re also possibly becoming pickier about the food they eat in their mature years. Royal Canin X-Small Adult 8+ dry dog food is targeted nutrition for your extra-small dogâ€™s unique traits as they age. Its scientific formula helps maintain their vitality with an exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants. Ideal levels of EPA and DHA support healthy skin and a beautiful, shiny coat. Highly digestible proteins and a precise blend of fibers promote healthy digestion. And the extra-small, highly palatable kibble ensures even the pickiest eaters keep coming back to the bowl at every meal. Add a variety in texture with Royal Canin Mature 8+ wet dog food. And when your dog reaches their senior years, you can help keep them healthy with Royal Canin X-Small Aging 12+.

