After they reach 12, extra-small senior dogs have unique nutritional needs. Their tiny jaws, sensitive digestive systems, and aging heart can benefit from a targeted size-specific diet. Theyâ€™re also even more picky about the food they eat in their senior years. Royal Canin X-Small Aging 12+ dry dog food is targeted nutrition to support your extra-small senior dogâ€™s health. Its formula helps small breed dogs maintain their vitality as they get older. An exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants promotes healthy aging and heart health. Highly digestible proteins and a precise blend of fibers promote healthy digestion. And the extra-small kibble is highly palatable and easily rehydratable with warm water to make it softer and easy for your senior dogâ€™s tiny jaws to pick up, chew, and eat. For a variety in texture, give your senior dog Royal Canin Mature 8+ wet dog food.

