XSmall Puppy

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For very small breed puppies (adult weight up to 8 lb/4 kg) - Up to 10 months old

Sizes available

341g

1.37kg

6.36kg

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.