XSmall Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For very small breed puppies (adult weight up to 8 lb/4 kg) - Up to 10 months old
Sizes available
341g
1.37kg
6.36kg
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.
Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, corn, chicken fat, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, corn gluten meal, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, powdered psyllium seed husk, sodium aluminosilicate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, pea fiber, fish oil, taurine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, rice flour, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, marine microalgae oil, salt, DL-methionine, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, niacin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement], L-lysine, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), Yucca schidigera extract, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.)29.0%, Crude Fat (min.)18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.8%, Moisture (max.)10.5%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.)0.10%, Vitamin E (min.)400 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)320 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 3825 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 405 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® X-SMALL PUPPY is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).