X-Small Puppy Thin Slices In Gravy

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for very small breed puppies (adult weight up to 8 lb/4 kg) - Up to 10 months old

Sizes available

1 x 85g

Soft Texture For Baby Teeth

Tailored chunk size, texture & taste for growing extra-small breed puppies.

Strong Immune System

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

Brain Development

Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.