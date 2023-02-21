Canine Gastrointestinal Low Fat + Hydrolyzed Protein

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

Sizes available

4.5kg

9kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

LOW FAT

For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat-restricted diet.

FIBER BALANCE

Adapted fiber level to provide appropriate energy levels for weight maintenance despite fat restriction.

HYDROLYZED PROTEIN

Hydrolyzed soy protein is highly digestible and supports long-term gastrointestinal health in dogs that may experience food responsive sensitivities.

DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.