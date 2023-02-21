Canine Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie Loaf
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
Sizes available
1 x 385g
12 x 385g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
MODERATE CALORIE
Moderate calorie content, 11.6% less than Canine Gastrointestinal loaf, to help maintain ideal weight.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, brewers rice flour, chicken liver, chicken by-products, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, natural flavors, calcium carbonate, sodium aluminosilicate, potassium chloride, carob bean gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], carrageenan, glycine, hydrolyzed yeast, citric acid, sodium carbonate, choline chloride, taurine, trace minerals[zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Crude Protein (min.)6.0%, Crude Fat (min.)1.5%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.0%, Moisture (max.)76.3%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.07%, Potassium (min.)0.15%, Sodium (min.)0.09%, Vitamin E (min.)151 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)60 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 977 kcal ME/kg; 376 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Canine GASTROINTESTINAL MODERATE CALORIE loaf is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.