Canine Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie Loaf

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

1 x 385g

12 x 385g

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.

Moderate calorie content, 11.6% less than Canine Gastrointestinal loaf, to help maintain ideal weight.

Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.

