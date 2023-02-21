Hydrolyzed Protein Loaf
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
Sizes available
24 x 390g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Helps regulate intestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
HYDROLYZED PROTEIN
Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.
Water sufficient for processing, pea starch, hydrolyzed soy protein, powdered cellulose, hydrolyzed chicken liver, vegetable oil, tricalcium phosphate, fish oil, carrageenan, guar gum, calcium sulfate, sodium aluminosilicate, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, natural flavors, taurine, choline chloride, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], xanthan gum, glycine, salt, sodium carbonate, magnesium oxide, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Crude Protein (min.)5.0%, Crude Fat (min.)1.5%, Crude Fiber (max.)4.8%, Moisture (max.)77.3%.
This diet contains 872 kcal ME/kg; 340 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Canine HYDROLYZED PROTEIN loaf is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.