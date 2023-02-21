Hydrolyzed Protein Loaf

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

Sizes available

24 x 390g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Helps regulate intestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

HYDROLYZED PROTEIN

Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.