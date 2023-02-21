Canine Hypoallergenic Hydrolyzed Protein Small Dog

Canine Hypoallergenic Hydrolyzed Protein Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

Sizes available

4kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Hydrolyzed protein

Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health

Relative super saturation

Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine RSS is used to develop diets that control both struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

Dental health

This formula helps support healthy teeth with kibbles that promote a brushing effect while chewing.

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

In dogs, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause dermatological signs

Small dogs are particularly prone to oral health issues such as tartar.

Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :

Highly hydrolyzed protein and single source of carbohydrate

Precisely controlled levels of Magnesium, Calcium and Phosphorus

Specific kibble shape, dimension, and texture to fit the jaws of small dogs.

