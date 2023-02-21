Canine Hypoallergenic Hydrolyzed Protein Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
Sizes available
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Hydrolyzed protein
Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health
Relative super saturation
Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine RSS is used to develop diets that control both struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
Dental health
This formula helps support healthy teeth with kibbles that promote a brushing effect while chewing.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
SENSITIVITIES
In dogs, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause dermatological signs
SENSITIVITIES
Small dogs are particularly prone to oral health issues such as tartar.
FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
FORMULA FEATURES
Highly hydrolyzed protein and single source of carbohydrate
FORMULA FEATURES
Precisely controlled levels of Magnesium, Calcium and Phosphorus
FORMULA FEATURES
Specific kibble shape, dimension, and texture to fit the jaws of small dogs.