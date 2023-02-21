Canine Mature Consult loaf in sauce
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs
Sizes available
1 x 385g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Vitality and brain health
Age may affect vital systems in dogs, including renal, cardiac and brain function. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.
Muscle mass support
A specifically balanced formulation to help preserve muscle mass with age.
Skin and coat
Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.9%, Moisture (max.) 78.5%, Alpha-Linolenic acid (min) 0.02%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.07%, Vitamin E (min.) 126 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 57 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 924 kcal ME/kg; 356 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, pork liver, chicken, wheat flour, brewers rice flour, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, carrageenan, fish oil, carob bean gum, casein, tomato pomace, calcium sulfate, taurine, calcium carbonate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], guar gum, lecithin, natural flavors (only for Mexico: poultry), L-carnitine, salt, citric acid, choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, carotene.