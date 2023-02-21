Canine Advanced Mobility Support + Satiety

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.

Sizes available

3.5kg

8kg

12kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Advanced mobility support

In a clinical study, 88% of dogs showed an improvement in mobility using this nutritional approach.

Joint nutrition

Formulated with select nutrients, including collagen, to help protect joint cartilage health.

Effective weight management

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months using this nutritional approach.

Begging control

High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Nutritional approach that helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss.

