Canine Advanced Mobility Support + Satiety
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.
Sizes available
3.5kg
8kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Advanced mobility support
In a clinical study, 88% of dogs showed an improvement in mobility using this nutritional approach.
Joint nutrition
Formulated with select nutrients, including collagen, to help protect joint cartilage health.
Effective weight management
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months using this nutritional approach.
Begging control
High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Nutritional approach that helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 9.5%, Crude Fiber (min.) 13.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 17.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Vitamin E (min.) 280 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 190 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 2997 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 246 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Ingredients: Powdered cellulose, chicken by-product meal, wheat gluten, corn, corn gluten meal, rice hulls, wheat, pea fiber, chicken fat, natural flavors, brewers rice, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, pork digest (source of collagen), vegetable oil, powdered psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, L-lysine, DL-methionine, taurine, turmeric extract, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], green tea extract, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.