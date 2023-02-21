Canine Renal Support + Hydrolyzed Protein
Dry food for Dog
Therapeutic food for adult dogs.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog’s quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Hydrolyzed protein
Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 12.0%, Crude Protein (max.) 16.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 17.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.8%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.3%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.3%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 240 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3932 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 385 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Ingredients: Brewers rice, chicken fat, hydrolyzed soy protein, dried chicory root, natural flavors, fish oil, vegetable oil, pea fiber, L-tyrosine, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, calcium carbonate, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid], salt, choline chloride, taurine, N-butyric acid, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-tryptophan, magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.