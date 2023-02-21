Canine Satiety + Hydrolyzed Protein

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

Sizes available

3kg

7kg

11kg

Effective weight management

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months using this nutritional approach

Begging control

High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Nutritional approach shown to help control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for skin health

Hydrolyzed protein

Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.

2A. Excess weight puts dogs at a higher risk for weight-related health issues.

2B. After weight loss, dogs are at increased risk of regaining excess weight

2C. Dogs with food sensitivities to specific protein sources may have dermatological or gastrointestinal signs.

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :

4B. Specific blend of natural fibers.

4C. Rich in essential nutrients to ensure nutrient requirements are met during weight loss.

4D. Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight and single source of carbohydrate.

'(BELOW FEEDING TABLE) Your dog''s individual feeding amount will be determined and adjusted by your veterinarian during the weight-loss program. '

