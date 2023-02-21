Canine Skintopic Loaf In Sauce

Canine Skintopic Loaf In Sauce

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

Sizes available

24 x 385g

24 x 385g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

SKIN BARRIER AND IMMUNITY

Supports skin immunity and promotes the natural protective barrier of the skin.

SUPPORT SKIN HEALTH

Helps to soothe and nourish skin and supports healthy digestion.

IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE

Clinically proven to improve quality of life by managing itchiness in dogs with dermatological signs.