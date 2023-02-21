Canine Skintopic Loaf In Sauce
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
Sizes available
24 x 385g
24 x 385g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
SKIN BARRIER AND IMMUNITY
Supports skin immunity and promotes the natural protective barrier of the skin.
SUPPORT SKIN HEALTH
Helps to soothe and nourish skin and supports healthy digestion.
IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE
Clinically proven to improve quality of life by managing itchiness in dogs with dermatological signs.
Water sufficient for processing, chicken, chicken liver, pork by-products, pork liver, wheat flour, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, carrageenan, pork plasma, fish oil, carob bean gum, calcium sulfate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, natural flavors, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins[L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], guar gum, choline chloride, turmeric extract, citric acid, glycine, sodium carbonate, taurine, licorice extract, trace minerals[zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide.
Crude Protein (min.)7.7%, Crude Fat (min.)5.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)1.7%, Moisture (max.)80.2%, Copper (min.)2.34 mg/kg, Zinc (min.)26.4 mg/kg, Vitamin A (min.)14,420 IU/kg, Vitamin E (min.)126 IU/kg, Biotin* (min.)0.05 mg/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.)0.17%, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.)0.84%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 1001 kcal ME/kg; 385 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Canine SKINTOPICTM loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.