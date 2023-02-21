Skintopic Medium & Large Dog Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

Sizes available

3.5kg

8kg

14kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE

Clinically proven to improve quality of life by managing itchiness in dogs with dermatological signs.

SUPPORT SKIN HEALTH

Helps to soothe and nourish skin and supports healthy digestion.

SKIN BARRIER AND IMMUNITY

Supports skin immunity and promotes the natural protective barrier of the skin.