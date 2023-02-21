Canine Skintopic Small Dog Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

Sizes available

4kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE

Clinically proven to improve quality of life by managing itchiness in dogs with dermatological signs.

SKIN BARRIER AND IMMUNITY

Supports skin immunity and promotes the natural protective barrier of the skin.

SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS

Specially adapted benefits to meet digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs and suitable for their small jaws.